Suresh Raina posts first selfie with wife Priyanka Chaudhary

He said, "Finally married to my beautiful wife Priyanka. I take this opportunity to thank all my supporters and fans."

Continuing his first tweet, he also added, "their incredible love and good wishes for our happy married life.. Love u all."

Raina's wedding ceremony at Leela Palace hotel in Delhi on Friday, April 3 was a grand affair. Beginning from MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi to Bollywood actor Anupam Kher, Shikhar Dhawan to wrestler Sushil Kumar -- all attended the function.

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the couple by sending flower bouquet, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav had arrived at the venue to wish the young cricketer and his wife.

OneIndia News