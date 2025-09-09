Cricket Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Stresses Importance of Aggression for Victory Suryakumar Yadav asserts that aggression is crucial for winning in the Asia Cup. Ahead of the match against Pakistan, he expresses confidence in his team's preparation and warns against underestimating opponents like UAE. By Mykhel Team Updated: Tuesday, September 9, 2025, 20:30 [IST]

India's cricket captain, Suryakumar Yadav, stated that his team will maintain their aggressive approach in the upcoming Asia Cup match against Pakistan.

India is set to face the UAE in their first Group A match on Wednesday (September 10), followed by the much-anticipated game against Pakistan on Sunday.

During a press conference before the tournament, Suryakumar emphasised the importance of aggression in winning matches. "Aggression is always there on field and you can't do without aggression if you want to win," he remarked when asked about the team's strategy for the high-stakes encounter with Pakistan.

Pakistan's Stance on Aggression

Pakistan's captain, Salman Ali Agha, shared his perspective on aggression, saying, "If someone wants to be aggressive that is his call. From my side I don't give anyone any instructions." This suggests a more individualistic approach to handling aggression within the team.

Suryakumar expressed confidence in his team's preparation, highlighting their extensive practice sessions. "We have got few practice sessions. Feels good. It's will be a good challenge playing best teams from Asia Cup," he mentioned, indicating readiness for the competition.

Underdogs UAE Pose a Challenge

The UAE team, coached by Indian Lalchand Rajput, is considered underdogs but should not be underestimated. Suryakumar acknowledged their potential by stating, "They are playing exciting brand of cricket and came close in some of the games in a recent tri-series. Hope they cross the line in the Asia Cup."

When questioned about experimenting with strategies in their opening match against the UAE, Suryakumar was clear about sticking to proven methods. He said, "When you play a format you need to know how good is your preparation. Why mend something that isn't broken? If something has given us results why would we need to change that aspect separately."

The Indian team appears focused and prepared as they embark on their Asia Cup journey. With a strong emphasis on maintaining aggression and sticking to successful strategies, they aim to perform well against both UAE and Pakistan.

With inputs from PTI