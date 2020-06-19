Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mohammed Shami rues he could not talk to friend Sushant

By
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mohammed Shami rues he could not talk to his friend, who made a successful career at Bollywood
Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mohammed Shami rues he could not talk to his friend, who made a successful career at Bollywood

Bengaluru, June 19: Mohammed Shami had seen his share of lows in personal life that threatened to derail his cricketing career too. But the senior India pacer said his family pulled him out of dark times when he entertained thoughts of committing suicide.

Shami's expressed his thoughts also in the wake of the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the discussion about mental depression it brought forth.

"Depression is a problem that needs attention," Shami told Hindustan Times. "It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.

"There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counselling is the best way out," he said.

Shami opined that mental pressure can mess with a person's physical well-being and in his case the pacer said he was lucky to have captain Virat Kohli and other team members around him to boost him.

"Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing," he said. "At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field. I was lucky to have the team's support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My team mates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over," said Shami.

Once put the personal problems behind him, Shami combined well with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma to form a deadly pace attack for India in all formats.

More MOHAMMED SHAMI News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
UEFA extends transfer deadline
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, June 19, 2020, 12:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue