Sushant Singh Rajput suicide: Mohammed Shami rues he could not talk to friend Sushant

Shami's expressed his thoughts also in the wake of the suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the discussion about mental depression it brought forth.

"Depression is a problem that needs attention," Shami told Hindustan Times. "It was unfortunate to see such a brilliant actor like Sushant Singh Rajput lose his life. He was a friend and I wish I could talk to him had I known about his mental condition. In my case, my family pulled me out of that low phase. They took care of me and made me realise that I needed to fight back.

"There were times I felt suicidal but my family ensured I was never alone. Someone or the other would always be around, talking to me. Spirituality also helps you seek answers. Talking to your close ones or counselling is the best way out," he said.

Shami opined that mental pressure can mess with a person's physical well-being and in his case the pacer said he was lucky to have captain Virat Kohli and other team members around him to boost him.

"Mental pressure definitely interferes in your physical wellbeing," he said. "At the same time, if you seek help from others and talk about it, you can get rid of such issues off the field. I was lucky to have the team's support staff along with Virat Kohli and other players backing me. We are like a family. My team mates always insisted I vent my anger and frustration out on the field. I am happy that phase is over," said Shami.

Once put the personal problems behind him, Shami combined well with Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma to form a deadly pace attack for India in all formats.