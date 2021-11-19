Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semi-Final Schedule: Teams, Dates, Timings, Live Streaming Info

In the first semifinal, reigning champions Tamil Nadu will face southern rivals Hyderabad, while former champions Karnataka will lock horns with unbeaten Vidarbha in the second semifinal.

Tamil Nadu, who won the 2020-21 edition of the event earlier this year, head into the last-four clash with confidence after a convincing performance against Kerala. But they will be up against an unbeaten Hyderabad side, who stunned Gujarat by 30 runs in their quartefinal.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Confident Tamil Nadu up against unbeaten Hyderabad in last-four clash

TN are eyeing a third straight appearance in the final of the premier domestic T20 tournament, while Hyderabad will aim to reach their second ever summit clash, having ended as runners up in 2009/10 season.

Vidarbha and Karnataka, on the other hand, entered the semis in contrasting fashions. While the Akshay Wakhare-led side decimated favourites Rajasthan by nine wickets, it was Manish Pandey's brilliance that helped Karnataka overcome Bengal via a Super Over in their quarter-final.

Both Karnataka and Vidarbha also had to go through the pre-quarterfinal stage to progress. 2018/19 and 2019/20 winners Karnataka will aim to make their third final, while Vidarbha will be eyeing their first-ever final spot in the tournament.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Vidarbha face tough task against resurgent Karnataka in semifinals

Ahead of the matches, here is all you need to know about the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 semi-finals:

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal 1, Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad

Date: Saturday, November 20

Timings: 8:30 AM IST

Live Telecast Channel: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Teams

Tamil Nadu Squad: Vijay Shankar (captain), Adithya Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Ganga Sridhar Raju, Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, Jagatheesan Kousik, M Mohammed, T Natarajan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Sai Sudharsan, Sandeep Warrier, Sanjay Yadav, P Saravana Kumar, Shahrukh Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, R Silambarasan, R Vivek, Jagannathan Kaushik

Hyderabad Squad: Tanmay Agarwal (captain), Himalay Agarwal, Rahul Buddhi, Ajay Dev Goud, Mehdi Hassan, Kartikeya Kak, Chama V Milind, Mohammed Siraj, Pragnay Reddy, Telukupalli Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Bavanaka Sandeep, Kolla Sumanth, Tanay Thyagarajan, Tilak Varma, Rakshann Readdi, Chandan Sahani, Adul Ela Ali Quraisi, Trishank Gupta, E Nagaraj Sanketh

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Semifinal 2, Karnataka vs Vidarbha

Date: Saturday, November 20

Timings: 1 PM IST

Live Telecast Channel: Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

Live Streaming: Disney+HotStar

Teams

Karnataka Squad: Manish Pandey (captain), KC Cariappa, Darshan MB, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Prateek Jain, Aniruddha Joshi, Rohan Kadam, Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Vidyadhar Patil, Sharath BR, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Jagadeesha Suchith, Nihal Ullal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Ritesh Bhatkal, V Koushik, Aditya Somanna, Ravikumar Samarth

Vidarbha Squad: Akshay Wadkar (captain), Siddhesh Wath, Shubham Dubey, Harsh Dubey, Ganesh Satish, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Siddhesh Neral, Yash Rathod, Sanjay Raghunath, Jitesh Sharma, Atharva Taide, Aditya Thakare, Akshay Wakhare, Apoorv Wankhade, Yash Thakur, P Rekhade, Ganesh Bhosle, Sooraj Rai, Lalit M Yadav