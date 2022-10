Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022: Schedule, Groups, Venues, Telecast and Live Streaming Info

The fifteenth edition of the T20 tournament will feature 38 teams divided into five different Elite Groups - eight teams each in Groups A, B and C and seven in Groups E and F.

The winner of each group will progress to the quarterfinal with the second-placed teams and the 11th ranked team based on the overall standings, playing the six team pre-quarterfinals to book their spots in the last 8.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of SMAT from 2006-07 to 2021-22

A total of 126 group phase matches will be played in six cities - Lucknow, Jaipur, Mohali, Indore and Lucknow, while all the ten knockout matches will be played in Kolkata.

The current holders Tamil Nadu are in Group E and will open their title defence against Chattisgarh at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow on Tuesday (October 11).

The group phase will conclude on October 22 and the knockout phase will start with pre-quarterfinals on October 30 followed by the quarterfinal on November 1 and semifinals on November 3. The final will be played on the November 5.

Here is a look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022 groups, venues, schedule, telecast and live streaming information:

SMAT 2022 Groups Elite A: Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Mumbai, Railways, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Vidarbha Elite B: Delhi, Goa, Hyderabad, Manipur, Puducherry, Punjab, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh Elite C: Arunachal Pradesh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Services Elite D: Andhra Pradesh, Baroda, Bihar, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Saurashtra Elite E: Bengal, Chandigarh, Chattisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu SMAT 2022 Venues Rajkot (Elite A) - Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium and Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium C Jaipur (Elite B) - Sawai Mansingh Stadium and Jaipuria Vidhyalaya Ground Mohali (Elite C) - IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA and PCA Ground, Mullanpur Indore (Elite D) - Holkar Stadium and Emerald Heights International School Ground Lucknow (Elite E) - Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Kolkata (Knockouts) - Eden Gardens SMAT 2022 Group Stage Fixtures Date Group Match Venue Time in IST October 11 A Mizoram vs Mumbai Rajkot 9 AM October 11 B Delhi vs Manipur Jaipur 9 AM October 11 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Kerala Mohali 9 AM October 11 A Railways vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 11 AM October 11 B Goa vs Tripura Jaipur 11 AM October 11 C J&K vs Meghalaya Mohali 11 AM October 11 D Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh Indore 11 AM October 11 D Baroda vs Nagaland Indore 11 AM October 11 E Odisha vs Sikkim Lucknow 11 AM October 11 E Bengal vs Jharkhand Lucknow 11 AM October 11 A Assam vs Vidarbha Rajkot 1:30 PM October 11 B Pondicherry vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 1:30 PM October 11 C Haryana vs Services Mohali 1:30 PM October 11 A Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan Rajkot 4:30 PM October 11 B Hyderabad vs Punjab Jaipur 4:30 PM October 11 C Karnataka vs Maharashtra Mohali 4:30 PM October 11 D Andhra vs Saurashtra Indore 4:30 PM October 11 E Chhattisgarh vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 4:30 PM October 12 A Assam vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 9 AM October 12 B Tripura vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 9 AM October 12 C Haryana vs Meghalaya Mohali 9 AM October 12 A Rajasthan vs Vidarbha Rajkot 11 AM October 12 B Hyderabad vs Pondicherry Jaipur 11 AM October 12 C Maharashtra vs Services Mohali 11 AM October 12 D Baroda vs Saurashtra Indore 11 AM October 12 D Andhra vs Himachal Pradesh Indore 11 AM October 12 E Odisha vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 11 AM October 12 E Chhattisgarh vs Jharkhand Lucknow 11 AM October 12 A Mizoram vs Railways Rajkot 1:30 PM October 12 B Goa vs Manipur Jaipur 1:30 PM October 12 C Arunachal Pradesh vs J&K Mohali 1:30 PM October 12 A Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai Rajkot 4:30 PM October 12 B Delhi vs Punjab Jaipur 4:30 PM October 12 C Karnataka vs Kerala Mohali 4:30 PM October 12 D Bihar vs Nagaland Indore 4:30 PM October 12 E Chandigarh vs Sikkim Lucknow 4:30 PM October 14 A Madhya Pradesh vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 9 AM October 14 B Punjab vs Tripura Jaipur 9 AM October 14 C Karnataka vs Meghalaya Mohali 9 AM October 14 A Assam vs Mumbai Rajkot 11 AM October 14 B Delhi vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 11 AM October 14 C Haryana vs Kerala Mohali 11 AM October 14 D Nagaland vs Saurashtra Indore 11 AM October 14 D Bihar vs Himachal Pradesh Indore 11 AM October 14 E Sikkim vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 11 AM October 14 E Chandigarh vs Jharkhand Lucknow 11 AM October 14 A Mizoram vs Vidarbha Rajkot 1:30 PM October 14 B Manipur vs Pondicherry Jaipur 1:30 PM October 14 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Services Mohali 1:30 PM October 14 A Railways vs Rajasthan Rajkot 4:30 PM October 14 B Goa vs Hyderabad Jaipur 4:30 PM October 14 C J&K vs Maharashtra Mohali 4:30 PM October 14 D Baroda vs Gujarat Indore 4:30 PM October 14 E Bengal vs Odisha Lucknow 4:30 PM October 16 A Mumbai vs Vidarbha Rajkot 9 AM October 16 B Delhi vs Pondicherry Jaipur 9 AM October 16 C Kerala vs Services Mohali 9 AM October 16 A Rajasthan vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 11 AM October 16 B Hyderabad vs Tripura Jaipur 11 AM October 16 C Maharashtra vs Meghalaya Mohali 11 AM October 16 D Gujarat vs Saurashtra Indore 11 AM October 16 D Baroda vs Bihar Indore 11 AM October 16 E Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 11 AM October 16 E Chandigarh vs Odisha Lucknow 11 AM October 16 A Madhya Pradesh vs Railways Rajkot 1:30 PM October 16 B Goa vs Punjab Jaipur 1:30 PM October 16 C J&K vs Karnataka Mohali 1:30 PM October 16 A Assam vs Mizoram Rajkot 4:30 PM October 16 B Manipur vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 4:30 PM October 16 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Haryana Mohali 4:30 PM October 16 D Andhra vs Nagaland Indore 4:30 PM October 16 E Chhattisgarh vs Sikkim Lucknow 4:30 PM October 18 A Assam vs Railways Rajkot 9 AM October 18 B Goa vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 9 AM October 18 C Haryana vs J&K Mohali 9 AM October 18 A Madhya Pradesh vs Mizoram Rajkot 11 AM October 18 B Manipur vs Punjab Jaipur 11 AM October 18 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Karnataka Mohali 11 AM October 18 D Gujarat vs Nagaland Indore 11 AM October 18 D Andhra vs Bihar Indore 11 AM October 18 E Bengal vs Sikkim Lucknow 11 AM October 18 E Chandigarh vs Chhattisgarh Lucknow 11 AM October 18 A Mumbai vs Rajasthan Rajkot 1:30 PM October 18 B Delhi vs Hyderabad Jaipur 1:30 PM October 18 C Kerala vs Maharashtra Mohali 1:30 PM October 18 A Uttarakhand vs Vidarbha Rajkot 4:30 PM October 18 B Pondicherry vs Tripura Jaipur 4:30 PM October 18 C Meghalaya vs Services Mohali 4:30 PM October 18 D Himachal Pradesh vs Saurashtra Indore 4:30 PM October 18 E Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 4:30 PM October 20 A Madhya Pradesh vs Vidarbha Rajkot 9 AM October 20 B Pondicherry vs Punjab Jaipur 9 AM October 20 C Karnataka vs Services Mohali 9 AM October 20 A Mumbai vs Railways Rajkot 11 AM October 20 B Delhi vs Goa Jaipur 11 AM October 20 C J&K vs Kerala Mohali 11 AM October 20 D Andhra vs Gujarat Indore 11 AM October 20 D Bihar vs Saurashtra Indore 11 AM October 20 E Bengal vs Chhattisgarh Lucknow 11 AM October 20 E Chandigarh vs Tamil Nadu Lucknow 11 AM October 20 A Assam vs Rajasthan Rajkot 1:30 PM October 20 B Hyderabad vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 1:30 PM October 20 C Haryana vs Maharashtra Mohali 1:30 PM October 20 A Mizoram vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 4:30 PM October 20 B Manipur vs Tripura Jaipur 4:30 PM October 20 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Meghalaya Mohali 4:30 PM October 20 D Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh Indore 4:30 PM October 20 E Jharkhand vs Odisha Lucknow 4:30 PM October 22 A Mizoram vs Rajasthan Rajkot 9 AM October 22 B Hyderabad vs Manipur Jaipur 9 AM October 22 C Arunachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra Mohali 9 AM October 22 A Assam vs Madhya Pradesh Rajkot 11 AM October 22 B Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh Jaipur 11 AM October 22 C Haryana vs Karnataka Mohali 11 AM October 22 D Himachal Pradesh vs Nagaland Indore 11 AM October 22 D Andhra vs Baroda Indore 11 AM October 22 E Jharkhand vs Sikkim Lucknow 11 AM October 22 E Chhattisgarh vs Odisha Lucknow 11 AM October 22 A Mumbai vs Uttarakhand Rajkot 1:30 PM October 22 B Delhi vs Tripura Jaipur 1:30 PM October 22 C Kerala vs Meghalaya Mohali 1:30 PM October 22 A Railways vs Vidarbha Rajkot 4:30 PM October 22 B Goa vs Pondicherry Jaipur 4:30 PM October 22 C J&K vs Services Mohali 4:30 PM October 22 D Bihar vs Gujarat Indore 4:30 PM October 22 E Bengal vs Chandigarh Lucknow 4:30 PM SMAT 2022 Knockout Schedule Date Round Fixture Venue Time in IST October 30 Prequarterfinal 1 Team 6 vs Team 11 Kolkata 11 AM October 30 Prequarterfinal 2 Team 7 vs Team 10 Kolkata 4:30 PM October 30 Prequarterfinal 3 Team 8 vs Team 9 Kolkata 11 AM November 1 Quarterfinal 1 A1 vs Prequarterfinal 1 Winner Kolkata 11 AM November 1 Quarterfinal 2 B1 vs Prequarterfinal 2 Winner Kolkata 4:30 PM November 1 Quarterfinal 3 C1 vs Prequarterfinal 3 Winner Kolkata 11 AM November 1 Quarterfinal 4 D1 vs E1 Kolkata 4:30 PM November 3 Semifinal 1 Quarterfinal 1 Winner vs Quarterfinal 4 Winner Kolkata 11 AM November 3 Semifinal 2 Quarterfinal 2 Winner vs Quarterfinal 3 Winner Kolkata 4:30 PM November 5 Final Semifinal 1 Winner vs Semifinal 2 Winner Kolkata 4:30 PM SMAT 2022 Telecast and Live Streaming Info Select matches will be shown live on Star Sports Network via Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD, while the live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.