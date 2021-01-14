Cricket
Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Mohammad Azharuddeen smashes 37-ball century as Kerala stun Mumbai

By
Mohammad Azharuddeen
Mohammad Azharuddeen was in a class of his own at Wankhede Stadium. Image: BCCI Twitter

Bengaluru, January 14: Mohammad Azharuddeen smashed the second-fastest century in Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy from 37-balls as Kerala stunned Mumbai in a Round 2 Elite Group E tie at their own den at the Wankhede Stadium.

Kerala made mincemeat of Mumbai's stiff target of 196 as they romped home by eight wickets with 4.1 overs to spare in a tall-scoring match.

Azharuddeen, who added 129 for the first wicket with Robin Uthappa (33) scored a swashbuckling unbeaten 137 off just 54 balls that had nine hits to the ropes and eleven over it to give Kerala its first win over Mumbai in any format of the game at the senior level.

Mumbai, who were put into bat, made what looked like an imposing total of 196 for seven with Aditya Tare top scoring (42 from 31 balls) top scoring for the hosts.

In reply, Azharuddeen led the Kerala run chase with a blistering knock which pumelled the Mumbai attack into submission.

In the process, the 26-year-old, obliterated Rohan Prem's previous top-score of 92 not out to becomer Kerala's first T20 centurion.

It also helped Kerala maintain their winning streak in the tournament.

RESULTS | POINTS TABLE

He also became the second-fastest centurion in the tournament history. Rishabh Pant's 32-ball hundred remains as the quickest 100 in Syed Mushtaq Ali.

Azharuddeen's effort was also the joint third-fastest by an Indian batsman, equalling Yusuf Pathan, who had hit a 37-ball century for the Rajasthan Royals against the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League in 2010.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Story first published: Thursday, January 14, 2021, 0:33 [IST]
