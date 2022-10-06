Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of SMAT from 2006-07 to 2021-22

The SMAT tournament is part of the Indian domestic season and has been held every season bar the 2008-09 season. SMAT started as a 27-team tournament and has since expanded to 38 team competition.

Launched as the Inter-State T20 Championship by BCCI in 2006, the tournament saw 27 teams divided into groups based on their zones - East, West, North, South, Central compete in the inaugural edition. The top two from each group would then progress to the super league, which is now the knock outs.

While every edition of the SMAT has seen the Ranji Trophy teams compete, the 2016-17 season was an exception as the tournament was contested in a single round-robin format with the five zonal teams competing for the title.

In the 14 editions of SMAT held so far, the inaugural champions Tamil Nadu are the most successful side, having won the title three times followed by Karnataka, Gujarat and Baroda, who have all won the title two times each.

Punjab has finished runners up the most - three times, having lost all their three finals. Tamil Nadu has reached the final five times, while Baroda has reached the final four times and Karnataka has reached the summit clash three times.

Here is a look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners and runners up list from every season so far:

Season Champion Final Result Runner Up 2021/22 Tamil Nadu Won by 4 wickets Karnataka 2020/21 Tamil Nadu Won by 7 wickets Baroda 2019/20 Karnataka Won by 1 run Tamil Nadu 2018/19 Karnataka Won by 8 wickets Maharashtra 2017/18 Delhi Won by 41 runs Rajasthan 2016/17 East Zone Points Table Standings Central Zone 2015/16 Uttar Pradesh Won by 38 runs Baroda 2014/15 Gujarat Won by 2 wickets Punjab 2013/14 Baroda Won by 3 runs Uttar Pradesh 2012/13 Gujarat Won by 6 wickets Punjab 2011/12 Baroda Won by 8 runs Punjab 2010/11 Bengal Won by 1 run Madhya Pradesh 2009/10 Maharashtra Won by 19 runs Hyderabad 2006/07 Tamil Nadu Won by 2 wickets Punjab