Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Winners List: The Champions and Runners Up of SMAT from 2006-07 to 2021-22

By
Karnataka is the joint second most successful side in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy
Karnataka is the joint second most successful side in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (also known as Syed Mushtaq Ali T20) is a domestic T20 tournament organised every year since the 2006-07 season by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) with the Ranji Trophy teams competing for the title.

The SMAT tournament is part of the Indian domestic season and has been held every season bar the 2008-09 season. SMAT started as a 27-team tournament and has since expanded to 38 team competition.

Launched as the Inter-State T20 Championship by BCCI in 2006, the tournament saw 27 teams divided into groups based on their zones - East, West, North, South, Central compete in the inaugural edition. The top two from each group would then progress to the super league, which is now the knock outs.

While every edition of the SMAT has seen the Ranji Trophy teams compete, the 2016-17 season was an exception as the tournament was contested in a single round-robin format with the five zonal teams competing for the title.

In the 14 editions of SMAT held so far, the inaugural champions Tamil Nadu are the most successful side, having won the title three times followed by Karnataka, Gujarat and Baroda, who have all won the title two times each.

Punjab has finished runners up the most - three times, having lost all their three finals. Tamil Nadu has reached the final five times, while Baroda has reached the final four times and Karnataka has reached the summit clash three times.

Here is a look at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy winners and runners up list from every season so far:

Season Champion Final Result Runner Up
2021/22 Tamil Nadu Won by 4 wickets Karnataka
2020/21 Tamil Nadu Won by 7 wickets Baroda
2019/20 Karnataka Won by 1 run Tamil Nadu
2018/19 Karnataka Won by 8 wickets Maharashtra
2017/18 Delhi Won by 41 runs Rajasthan
2016/17 East Zone Points Table Standings Central Zone
2015/16 Uttar Pradesh Won by 38 runs Baroda
2014/15 Gujarat Won by 2 wickets Punjab
2013/14 Baroda Won by 3 runs Uttar Pradesh
2012/13 Gujarat Won by 6 wickets Punjab
2011/12 Baroda Won by 8 runs Punjab
2010/11 Bengal Won by 1 run Madhya Pradesh
2009/10 Maharashtra Won by 19 runs Hyderabad
2006/07 Tamil Nadu Won by 2 wickets Punjab
Comments

MORE SYED MUSHTAQ ALI TROPHY NEWS

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
PSG held despite Messi record
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, October 6, 2022, 11:21 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 6, 2022
Click to comments