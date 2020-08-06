T20 BC Cricket Championship 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips: Vancouver Vibes vs Victoria Waves

This encounter carries a lot of weightage for both the teams as the sides will look to gain momentum as the tournament sets in.

Vancouver Vibes is a strong team with the likes of wicket-keeper batsman Kuljot Randhawa who comes into the tournament at the back of consistent performance. He has 463 runs from 20 games played till date with an average of 24.36. He is one of the key components for the Vancouver Vibes alongside Gurvinder Singh. Gurvinder is also one of the players to watch out for during the entire tournament. Being one of the leading run-scorer, he has 498 runs to his name in previous 24 matches. He stands strong with a decent average of 22.64.

The team also stars Baltej Singh who has scalped 25 wickets in just 15 games with an average of 8.84. He has also registered three 4-wicket hauls and one 5-wicket haul in previous appearances and will be someone to keep a close watch on.

Victoria Waves will also play their best with the likes of all-rounders Prabhjot Brar, Amarpreet Dhillon. The bowling side is likely to be led by Pritender Singh. Ajmer Hundal is someone who can be looked up to from the Victoria Waves. He can leave a nice target to chase for the opposition side with his batting performance.

This session will definitely be an exciting watch and Vancouver Vibes undoubtedly will be the pick for this match.

Captain:

Gurvinder Singh

Vice-captain:

Sukhndeep Singh

Probable Playing XIs

Victoria Waves:

Harpreet Virk, Harmanpreet Dhillon, Amarpreet Dhillon, Prabhjot Brar, Vishavdeep Gill, Ajmer Hundal, Manish Sudiha, Sanjay Gulati, Gurjit Singh, Pritinder Singh, Gurcharan Singh.

Vancouver Vibes:

Gurvinder Singh, Harman Singh, Gurtej Singh, Sukhndeep Singh, Kuljot Randhawa, Mandeep Singh, Manpreet Singh, Ravjot Singh, Mann, Prabhjot Singh, Baltej Singh.

Best 14

Wicket-keeper: Kuljot Randhawa

Bastmen: Ajmer Hundal, Gurvinder Singh, Sanjay Gulati, Gurtej Singh

All-rounder: Prabhjot Brar, Amarpreet Dhillon, Sukhndeep Singh

Bowlers: Pritinder Singh, Baltej Singh, Ravjot Singh

Match Details

Date: 7 August 2020

Time: 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Meadowbrook Park, Canada

