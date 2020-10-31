T20 ka Bradman - Sehwag and Vaughan say Gayle is GOAT of T20 cricket

Gayle added another feather to his illustrious cap after smashing his 1000th six in T20 cricket against Rajasthan Royals at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Gayle's knock of 99 off 63 balls powered Kings XI Punjab to 185 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

The Jamaican's knock included eight sixes and six fours, but his knock went in vain as Royals rode on Ben Stokes' fast start to seal a seven-wicket win.

Chris Gayle becomes first player to smash 1000 T20 sixes as Rahul, Maxwell, Pooran cross IPL milestones

However, there were lot of reactions to Gayle's innings starting with former India opener Sehwag, who labelled the West Indian as "T20 Ka Bradman", meaning Gayle is the Bradman of the shortest format of the game.

"T20 ka Bradman- Chris Gayls. Without a doubt the greatest that there has ever been @henrygayle. Entertainment ka baap," tweeted Sehwag.

Meanwhile, former England skipper Vaughan was surprised by Gayle's "amazing" knock and praised the 41-year-old cricketer after he reached the milestone.

"Just witnessed a 41 yr getting the most amazing 99 !!! In doing so he hit his 1000 six in T20 cricket ... Without question @henrygayle has to be the greatest T20 player of all time ... #UniverseBoss #IPLinUAE," Vaughan tweeted.

The West Indian now leads the chart for the maximum sixes in the T20s by a big distance. Kieron Pollard is in second place with 690 sixes in 524 games while former Kiwi attacking batsman Brendon McCullum is in third place with 485 sixes in 370 matches. Rohit Sharma is the only Indian batsman in the top-10 with 376 sixes in 337 games.