T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam’s mother was on ventilator during India-Pakistan game, says father

Babar Azam smashed an unbeaten 68 against India even as his mother was put on a ventilator following a surgery. Babar's father, Azam Siddique, posted a message on Instagram saying Babar played all three World Cup games "in severe distress."

"It's time for my nation to know some truth. Congratulations to all of you on the victory in all the three games. There was a big test at our house. On the day the match was against India, on that day Babar's mother was on a ventilator," Azam Siddique wrote.

"Babar played all three matches in severe distress. I don't want to come here. It was supposed to be, but I came so that Babar may not get weak. It is by the grace of God that he is fine now," he added.

Following the victory over India, Babar had cautioned his teammates of not going "overboard" with their celebrations as it was only the first match of the team's T20 World Cup campaign.

"Let's celebrate, let us go back to the hotel and enjoy this moment with our families but don't forget this match is now over and we must get back on track to preparing for the other matches of the tournament," Babar said to his players.

Babar said that after beating India there would be more expectations from the team now and to live up to them the players will have to work harder. "I want every player to celebrate this moment tonight but then go back to realising what his role is in the team and what is expected of him in the remaining matches.

"We have not just come here to win against India, we have come here to win the World Cup, always remember that," Babar said.

Since the victory over India, Pakistan have secured wins over New Zealand and Afghanistan, and is on the verge of qualifying for the semifinals of the T20 showpiece. They next face Namibia on Tuesday (November 2).