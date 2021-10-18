T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah calls for introspection after defeat to Scotland

Opting to bowl, Bangladesh saw Scotland make 140 for nine despite struggling at 53 for six at one stage, and made a mockery of the chase as they could only manage 134 for seven to lose the match by six runs.

After the match, a stunned Mahmudullah said that the target of 141 was chaseable on the wicket and called on his team to correct the mistakes.

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Chris Greaves steals the show from Shakib Al Hasan

"Yeah, when you can't chase 140, there needs to be a look-in, need to correct the mistakes," a disappointed Bangladesh captain said after the match.

"We still need to be positive and figure out where we made mistakes, and not try to repeat them. Beautiful wicket to bat on, fantastic ground and crowd, we need to pull our socks up and play better cricket."

Scotland, who were 53/6 after 12 overs, fought back strongly to put up a challenging target on the back of a 51-run stand between Chris Greaves and Mark Watt for the seventh wicket.

In response, Bangladesh were always behind the required rate as Scotland bowled brilliantly to keep The Tigers at bay. In the end, the asking rate was too much for the lower-order batters and Bangladesh fell 6 runs short.

The skipper praised the bowlers and further said the target was an achievable one but the batting unit let the team down.

"I think the wicket was quite good and 140 was gettable. We were missing that one big over in the middle. Bowlers did their job really well but the batting unit weren't good enough tonight," he added.

Mahmudullah refused to buy the theory that they became complacent when bowling after reducing Scotland to 53 for six.

"Don't think so, we were just one wicket away. Credit goes to their (Scotland) batters, they had a good finish," Mahmudullah said.

Bangladesh will look to bounce back when they next take on co-hosts Oman on Tuesday (October 19) at the same venue in the night match, while Scotland face Papua New Guinea in the afternoon fixture.

