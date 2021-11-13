T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand: Pitch, Weather report, Dubai T20 records, match prediction

Australia under Aaron Finch showed a remarkable resilience to ward off difficulties like a poor pre-tournament form and in-form opponents like Pakistan.

On the other hand, Kane Williamson’s New Zealand were equally stubborn and professional and found new match winners like Daryl Mitchell and James Neesham to go with old war horses like Martin Guptill and Williamson himself.

Nothing short of an intense battle is on cards when these two teams come face to face in the title round, and they can produce some real fireworks.

This is also the first time Australia are facing New Zealand in an ICC trophy final after they met at the 50-over World Cup final in 2015 at Melbourne.

Australia scored a comfortable win on that occasion and they would want to continue in the same vein. However, the Kiwis would like to avenge that defeat here, six years down the line.

New Zealand have already avenged their 50-over final defeat to England in 2019 when they beat Eoin Morgan’s side in the semis here. So, everyone will be eager to see whether the Blackcaps can settle scores with the Aussies too.

So, here’s a handy guide to the final between New Zealand and Australia that include pitch and weather reports, match prediction and T20 records at Dubai. Bookmark this page for all future reference.

1. Dubai Pitch report The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium favours batsman, especially the chasing team because of the dew. We have seen the latest example in the match between Australia and Pakistan. The Aussies chase down a target in excess of 170 even after losing 5 wickets for 96 runs. And that too without losing any further wickets. The strategy could be the same again — bat second if you win the toss. It also spares teams the uncertainty about the nature of total that they need to set up to be chased. 2. Dubai weather The Dubai weather on Sunday will hover around the 30 degree celsius, and the needle will drop down further by another couple of degrees in the night, that is the match time. Humidity in Dubai generally oscillates between 45 and 55 degrees and that can incite dew in the second half, making the bowlers a worrisome lot. 3. Match prediction Both New Zealand and Australia have showed remarkable grit and professionalism in the World Cup. They beat favourites England and Pakistan in the semifinal too, but having said all that Australia might just have that edge in the final because of their big match experience. New Zealand under Williamson will have to be at their absolute best against the Aussies. 4. Dubai T20 records Total matches played: 73 Matches won batting first: 34 Matches won batting second: 38 Average 1st Innings score: 141 Average 2nd Innings score: 123 Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by West Indies vs England Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by Afghanistan vs UAE