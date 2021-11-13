T20 World Cup 2021 Final: Australia vs New Zealand: Pitch, Weather report, Dubai T20 records, match prediction

1. Dubai Pitch report
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium favours batsman, especially the chasing team because of the dew. We have seen the latest example in the match between Australia and Pakistan. The Aussies chase down a target in excess of 170 even after losing 5 wickets for 96 runs. And that too without losing any further wickets.
The strategy could be the same again — bat second if you win the toss. It also spares teams the uncertainty about the nature of total that they need to set up to be chased.
2. Dubai weather
The Dubai weather on Sunday will hover around the 30 degree celsius, and the needle will drop down further by another couple of degrees in the night, that is the match time. Humidity in Dubai generally oscillates between 45 and 55 degrees and that can incite dew in the second half, making the bowlers a worrisome lot.
3. Match prediction
Both New Zealand and Australia have showed remarkable grit and professionalism in the World Cup. They beat favourites England and Pakistan in the semifinal too, but having said all that Australia might just have that edge in the final because of their big match experience. New Zealand under Williamson will have to be at their absolute best against the Aussies.
4. Dubai T20 records
Total matches played: 73
Matches won batting first: 34
Matches won batting second: 38
Average 1st Innings score: 141
Average 2nd Innings score: 123
Highest total: 211/3 (20 Ov) by Sri Lanka vs Pakistan
Lowest total: 55/10 (14.2 Ov) by West Indies vs England
Highest score chased: 183/5 (19.4 Ov) by Afghanistan vs UAE