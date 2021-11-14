Cricket
T20 World Cup 2021 Final, New Zealand vs Australia: Former players predict winners

By

Bengaluru, November 14: Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the T20 World Cup on Sunday (November 14) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai and some ex players picked their winners.

As Australia and New Zealand aim for their elusive T20 World title, a few former players picked their winners and shared some banter on social media.

Former New Zealand skipper and Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum backed the Kiwis to win the title, stating Australia have plenty of "match-winners" but skipper Kane Williamson and the team will get over the line.

"All the best to both teams @BLACKCAPS and @CricketAus tonight in the T20 World Cup Final. Aus boys have plenty of match winners but I feel it may be Kane and the boys time," McCullum tweeted.

In response to McCullum's tweet, former Australia batter and KKR mentor David Hussey said: "Incorrect! Oz to smack the kiwis tonight."

Meanwhile, spin legend Shane Warne made a list of predictions including the best formers from both sides and as expected picked Australia to win their first ever T20 World Cup.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer took to his usual cryptic way to express how he feels about tonight's match.

Former West Indies skipper, Brain Lara took to his official Twitter handle and predicted the winner of the tournament: "Neither team has ever won this title before. For me, NZ looks like the team to beat, and are my choice for champions!"

Former Sri Lanka all-rounder Farveez Mahroof wished both the teams luck and said may the best team win.

"Expecting a close game in todays #T20WorldCupFinal 2 high quality teams with full of super star's. Wishing both @BLACKCAPS & @CricketAus all the best & May the best team today wins itThumbs up #AusVsNZ," tweeted Maharoof.

Former New Zealand coach Mike Hesson wished his compatriots all the best for the final.

"Thanks for having me #Dubai certainly a lot longer than hoped but you were great 🙏 Going to miss @T20WorldCup Final but will be supporting the @BLACKCAPS from the ✈️ home. A small price to pay to see loved ones again. To those still trying to get home to #NewZealand Good Luck," Hesson posted.

Both Australia and New Zealand had near similar results as they registered 5-wicket wins defeating tournament favourites Pakistan and England respectively in their semifinals. Now, the two sides will battle it out for their first ever T20 World Cup title.

Story first published: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 15:58 [IST]
