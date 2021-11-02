T20 World Cup 2021: India Best Playing 11 Against Afghanistan; Ashwin set to play

It will be interesting to see whether India will bring veteran spinner R Ashwin to the Playing 11, most likely in the place of Varun Chakravarthy.

So, here's India's Best Playing 11 against Afghanistan. Check out.

1. Openers

Rohit Sharma. KL Rahul: In the match against New Zealand, Rohit batted at No 3 with Ishan Kishan opening with Rahul. But India would do better to reunite Rohit and Rahul as they remain their best bet to get a solid opening. Rohit has struggled against left-arm pacers but Afghanistan do not offer such threats and he can settle into a good rhythm early on, guiding India to.a very healthy total.

2. Middle-order batsmen

Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya: This has to be the middle-order line-up. Kohli will have to move up to No 3, and that will allow him extra few deliveries to get settled and be in the groove. He can also bat with freedom because hitters like Pant, Kishan and Pandya follow him in the order.

3. All-rounder

Ravindra Jadeja: Jadeja did alright with bat against New Zealand making quick 26 off 19 balls, helping India cross 100. But his bowling left a lot to be desired. Jadeja needs to find a way to contain runs and take a wicket or two to reduce the burden in the pacers.

4. Bowlers

Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami: The inclusion of Ashwin should be pondered very seriously as excuses like dew, bowling second etc cannot hold him back anymore. He remains a wily customer across formats and can add that missing edge in India’s spin attack. Ashwin can come in for Varun Chakravarthy.

The pace trio can circle around Bumrah, Shami and Shardul, though the latter two is yet to hit their straps. This match will be a good occasion for them to do that.