T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time, Match Prediction

1. Match date
India will face Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
2. Match time
The match is scheduled for a 7.30 PM IST start.
3. Live telecast and Streaming info
The India vs Afghanistan match will be live on Star Sports Networks and Disney+HotStar is the Live Streaming platform.
4. Match prediction
On a normal day, India will start as overwhelming favourite against Afghanistan. But on current form, Afghanistan have slight edge over India. Afghans have won 2 matches and ran Pakistan very close, while India had succumbed to lop-sided heavy loses to Pakistan and New Zealand.