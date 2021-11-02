T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Afghanistan: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time, Match Prediction

Virat Kohli and his band looked clueless in both their matches while going down to Pakistan and New Zealand. Needless to say, those two defeats have pegged back their semifinal hopes, and will require copious help from other teams to progress to the last four from Group 2.

The batsmen looked hopelessly out of touch in both the matches as Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja etc looked caged at the crease. Skipper Kohli though redeemed himself with a fine fifty against Pakistan.

India need a swift tunaround to at least get out of the tournament with their heads holding high.

On the other hand, Afghanistan will nourish some realistic hope of beating India and move closer to a semis berth. Their batsmen are playing some fearless brand of cricket in the T20 WC, and even put the in-form Pak bowlers to the sword.

It will be a big worry for India. Their spin attack under Rashid Khan too is in fine fettle and the only chink in the armour is the lack of an experienced pacer and Hamid Hassan seemed to have offered them some option.

In that context, here ’s the essential details of the match like TV and Live Streaming info and IST time details along with a match prediction segment.

1. Match date India will face Afghanistan on Wednesday, November 3 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 2. Match time The match is scheduled for a 7.30 PM IST start. 3. Live telecast and Streaming info The India vs Afghanistan match will be live on Star Sports Networks and Disney+HotStar is the Live Streaming platform. 4. Match prediction On a normal day, India will start as overwhelming favourite against Afghanistan. But on current form, Afghanistan have slight edge over India. Afghans have won 2 matches and ran Pakistan very close, while India had succumbed to lop-sided heavy loses to Pakistan and New Zealand.