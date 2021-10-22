Cricket
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Super 12 match: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time details

By
T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs PAK: TV info
T20 World Cup 2021: IND vs PAK: TV info

Dubai, October 22: The much-anticipated India vs Pakistan Super 12 match in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 will take place on Sunday (October 24) with a billion people from across the world watching the clash.

The political backdrop and the rarity of the match in the last decade or so have made it a spectacle to wait for in the T20 World Cup.

How much ever we deny it, the India vs Pakistan contest will have that needle to it, thanks to the long-drawn history between the two nations.

The football lovers will identity the situation as they have seen matches between England and Argentina, Germany and Russia etc spilling out of the playing field, courtesy the tension-filled past.

We already have listened to several statements underlining the massiveness of the situation, of course some of them are grossly overstated too.

The former cricketers from either side have weighed in with their opinions as well, picking up favourites and prediction the outcome.

But here is some vital information like live telecast, live streaming info and match timing and IST Time. Don’t forget to refer this page.

1. Match date

1. Match date

The match will take place on Sunday (October 24) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

2. Match time

2. Match time

The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7.30 PM IST.

3. Live telecast, live streaming info

3. Live telecast, live streaming info

The India vs Pakistan match will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. You can also track the match at MyKhel.

4. Match prediction

4. Match prediction

Both India and Pakistan are looking equal force on the paper. They have some experienced names and younger players who can turn the game on its head. But India players might just have that slight edge because they have played in Dubai since the restart of the IPL 2021 and by now they will be knowing the conditions as good as any other. It is not a massive tilting factor but something more of a comforting factor.

Comments

MORE ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2021 NEWS

ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Predictions
Match 11 - October 22 2021, 03:30 PM
Namibia
Ireland
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Inzamam puts his money on India
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Don't Miss

Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

Story first published: Friday, October 22, 2021, 10:10 [IST]
Other articles published on Oct 22, 2021

Latest Videos

+ More
Click to comments