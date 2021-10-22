T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Super 12 match: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time details

1. Match date
The match will take place on Sunday (October 24) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.
2. Match time
The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7.30 PM IST.
3. Live telecast, live streaming info
The India vs Pakistan match will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. You can also track the match at MyKhel.
4. Match prediction
Both India and Pakistan are looking equal force on the paper. They have some experienced names and younger players who can turn the game on its head. But India players might just have that slight edge because they have played in Dubai since the restart of the IPL 2021 and by now they will be knowing the conditions as good as any other. It is not a massive tilting factor but something more of a comforting factor.