T20 World Cup 2021: India vs Pakistan Super 12 match: Live Telecast, Live Streaming, IST Time details

The political backdrop and the rarity of the match in the last decade or so have made it a spectacle to wait for in the T20 World Cup.

How much ever we deny it, the India vs Pakistan contest will have that needle to it, thanks to the long-drawn history between the two nations.

The football lovers will identity the situation as they have seen matches between England and Argentina, Germany and Russia etc spilling out of the playing field, courtesy the tension-filled past.

We already have listened to several statements underlining the massiveness of the situation, of course some of them are grossly overstated too.

The former cricketers from either side have weighed in with their opinions as well, picking up favourites and prediction the outcome.

But here is some vital information like live telecast, live streaming info and match timing and IST Time.

1. Match date The match will take place on Sunday (October 24) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. 2. Match time The India vs Pakistan match will start at 7.30 PM IST. 3. Live telecast, live streaming info The India vs Pakistan match will be live on Star Sports Networks and the live streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. You can also track the match at MyKhel. 4. Match prediction Both India and Pakistan are looking equal force on the paper. They have some experienced names and younger players who can turn the game on its head. But India players might just have that slight edge because they have played in Dubai since the restart of the IPL 2021 and by now they will be knowing the conditions as good as any other. It is not a massive tilting factor but something more of a comforting factor.