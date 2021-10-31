T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand opener Martin Guptill fit for India game

Earlier in the week on Tuesday (October 26), Guptill got hit on his left foot by a Haris Rauf delivery during his side's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in Sharjah.

Following the match against Pakistan, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said Guptill, who scored 17 runs from 20 balls before being cleaned up by Rauf, was not feeling comfortable after the match.

"Guptill was looking in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the match and the next 24 to 48 hours will be decisive," Stead told reporters after the match.

"We'll see how he scrubs up overnight. He looked in a little bit of discomfort at the end of the game and it might take 24 to 48 hours to see how he goes."

However, the Kiwis coach Stead said on Sunday (October 31) the opener, who had suffered a toe injury, has trained and is available for selection against India.

"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it's great to see that he's available and fit for selection," Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.

Stead also said that Adam Milne, who was brought in as an injury replacement for Lockie Ferguson, may also be part of the playing XI to take on India.

Both India and New Zealand are yet to win a match in T20 World Cup, having lost their openers to Pakistan. While NZ lost by 5 wickets on October 26, India suffered a 10-wicket thumping loss against their arch rivals last Sunday (October 24)

In Super 12 Group 2, Pakistan is on 6 points after winning 3 of 3, while Afghanistan and Namibia have won a game each and sit on 2 points.

