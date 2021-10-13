T20 World Cup 2021 Warm Up Matches Full Schedule: India Fixtures, Date, Time Table, TV Channel, Live Streaming

It is pertinent to note that all of the matches in Abu Dhabi and Dubai will take place behind closed doors - no spectators will be allowed attendance.

India will square off against England on October 18 in Dubai and against Australia on October 20 at the same venue.

Apart from facing India, England will also square off against New Zealand in the warm-ups. While Australia will also take on New Zealand in the other warm-up fixture.

Pakistan will square off against West Indies and South Africa in their warm-up matches. Those keen on closely studying players will be delighted to know eight of the 16 warm-up matches will be broadcast on Star, with highlights for these matches available on ICC's digital platforms.

The first set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 12, featuring all eight teams in Round 1 of the tournament.

Each team will play two warm-up matches, with these fixtures being played over the course of the next two days, starting with the clash between Papua New Guinea and Ireland in Abu Dhabi.

The second set of warm-up fixtures will begin on October 18, and conclude on October 20, with the eight confirmed Super12 teams set to play two warm-up matches each.

India are the champions of the inaugural edition of the tournament held in South Africa in 2007, while the West Indies are the defendin champions. In fact, the Caribbeans are the most successful side in the history of T20 World Cup with two titles, while teams like England, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have won the tournament once each.

This will be the last assignment for Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain as he had already announced his decision to step down from the leadership role post the mega event. This could also be the final time Ravi Shastri is donning the hat of India's head coach across the format, though Kohli will continue as ODI and Test captain.

India's warm-up match schedule

October 18: India vs England, Dubai

October 20: India vs Australia, Dubai

Other teams' warm-up match schedule (Times in IST)

October 12 - Ireland vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

Scotland vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Oman vs Namibia, Dubai (7:30pm)

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Abu Dhabi (7:30pm).

October 14 -- Namibia vs Scotland, Dubai (11:30 am)

Sri Lanka vs Papua New Guinea, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am)

Bangladesh vs Ireland, Abu Dhabi (11:30 am)

Netherlands vs Oman, Dubai (11:30 am)

Super 12 warm-up matches

October 18 -- Pakistan vs West Indies, Dubai (3:30 pm)

Afghanistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

New Zealand vs Australia, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

October 20 - England vs New Zealand, Abu Dhabi (3:30 pm)

Pakistan vs South Africa, Abu Dhabi (7:30 pm)

Afghanistan vs West Indies, Dubai (7:30 pm).

Where can you watch matches?

The matches will be live on Star Sports Networks and Live Streaming will be on Disney + HotStar. You can also catch the updates of the matches in the International Cricket Council (ICC) website.

Warm-up match timing

All the warm-up matches of India will begin at 7.30 PM IST.

