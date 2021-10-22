T20 World Cup 2021: Washington Sundar picks India, Australia, WI and England as semifinal entrants

The 22-year-old Washington has played four Tests, one ODI and 31 T20 Internationals in which he has taken 32 wickets in all and scored 312 runs, including three fifties.

A hand injury during a practice game in the UK in July has robbed Washington an opportunity to play in the IPL 2021 as well as the ongoing T20 World Cup in the UAE. He was supposed to come back purely as a batter in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy but it is learnt that he has not got the requisite clearance to start playing and as the per BCCI policy, might not be selected for the New Zealand series without any domestic games under his belt.

"It will be a blessing for me to open for the Indian test team," Washington said on the sidelines of a store launch by footwear giants Puma.

Washington's fitness is a big concern right now after being withdrawn from the Tamil Nadu squad as he is still not match-fit to even bat. But the player did not want to dwell on it.

For now, he is looking forward to the T20 World Cup where India will open against Pakistan on Sunday.

"I am eagerly looking forward to watching Virat Bhai, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja," he said. Asked about his choice of four semifinalists, Washington said: "Obviously India along with West Indies, England and Australia mostly."

Washington spoke on the sidelines of the inauguration of PUMA's largest store in North India at CyberHub.

The store was inaugurated in the presence of six-time boxing world champion boxer MC Mary Kom, Tokyo bronze-medallist hockey star Rupinder Pal Singh, Washington and singer Harrdy Sandhu.

Also present was the company's India and South-east Asia MD Abhishek Ganguly, Harrdy Sandhu incidentally is a former India U-19 pace bowler, who was back in the day, known as Hardavinder Singh Sandhu.