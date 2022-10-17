T20 World Cup 2022: Brisbane Cricket Ground Pitch Report, Capacity, Boundary Length, Weather Forecast, Stats

1. T20I results at Brisbane Stadium

So far, 6 T20Is have been played at this venue and Australia have won 5 of them while losing 1 to West Indies. India have played 1 match here and lost that T20I to Australia.

2. T20I stats at Optus Stadium

Highest total: 209/3 by Australia

Highest total, India: 169/7

Lowest total: 114 all out by South Africa

Most runs: David Warner: 142

Most runs, India: Shikhar Dhawan: 76

Highest score: Damien Martyn: 96

Highest score, India: Shikhar Dhawan: 76

Most 6s: Damiem Martyn: 5

Most wickets: Adam Zampa: 5

Most wickets, India: Kuldeep Yadav: 2

Best bowling: Mitchell Starc: 4/20

Best bowling, India: Kuldeep Yadav: 2/24

Highest Partnership: D Warner / S Smith: 117

Highest Partnership, India: R Pant / D Karthik: 51

3. Brisbane Stadium pitch report

The Gabba pitch is a place where the pacers often love to roll their arms as this piece of realty offers them good, consistent bounce and carry, more so in the initial phase. For the same reason, the batsmen too like this venue because they can trust the bounce and play the shots and good outfield offers excellent value to their shots too.

4. Brisbane weather

The weather in Brisbane in October-November is moderate compared to their summer. The temperature often stays around a calmer 25 degrees and the days are quite sunny without being oppressive. The evenings and night might see a drop in temperature to cooler 17 to 20 degrees. There could be short spells of rains as well during these two months.

5. Brisbane Stadium info

Established: 1895

Capacity: 42000

Host Association: Queensland

Boundary length: 82x72 M

T20 Average score: 168