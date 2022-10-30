T20 World Cup 2022: Extremely weird! Sean Williams after Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe no-ball drama

Bangladesh's match against Zimbabwe will be remembered for a very unusual decision. In an unprecedented incident, both teams were called back from the dugout after the umpires ruled the game's final delivery as a no ball. Zimbabwe needed five off the final ball to win, but Blessing Muzarabani was stumped by Nurul Hasan. The players broke into celebrations and walked back to the dugout after shaking hands. But the TV umpires declared the final ball as a no-ball, making the stumping invalid.

T20 World Cup 2022: Bangladesh hold on for thrilling victory over Zimbabwe after final-ball confusion

The players were called back for the final delivery, but Muzarabani couldn't capitalise on the rare opportunity, failing to connect as Mosaddek Hossain held onto his nerves to bowl the final delivery. Both Bangladesh players and fans breathed a sigh of relief. Talking about the incident, Zimbabwe batter Sean Williams described the last-ball drama as "extremely weird".



"It was extremely weird. Obviously I've never experienced something like that in a cricket match before, but again, it just goes to show in a T20 game, there's always a little bit of hope; anything can happen," Williams said after the narrow loss.

Umpires ruled the final ball as a no-ball after finding Nurul to be guilty of collecting the ball fractionally in front of the stumps, making the stumping invalid.

"The first time I realised that there was a no-ball was actually when we were walking out to shake the umpire's hands, and they told us to stop and the replay came on the big screen, and then we all noticed that it was a no-ball. Very interesting times that," said Williams.

The veteran batter revived Zimbabwe's tricky 151-run chase after they lost three wickets inside the powerplay and remained at the crease till the penultimate over. Hasan's stumping appeared clean to the naked eye but upon checking with the TV umpire Chris Gaffaney, it was found that the Tigers wicketkeeper had grabbed the ball and whipped off the bails before it could pass the stumps.

As per the Rule 27.3.1: "The wicket-keeper shall remain wholly behind the wicket at the striker's end from the moment the ball comes into play until a ball delivered by the bowler touches the bat or person of the striker or passes the wicket at the striker's end or the striker attempts a run."

"In the event of the wicket-keeper contravening this Law, the striker's end umpire shall call and signal No ball as soon as applicable after the delivery of the ball," added the Rule 27.3.2.

In this case Hasan was found by Gaffaney to have taken the ball prior to it passing the wicket.

Players of both teams were left baffled by the drama that unfolded. Following the match, Bangladesh batter Najmul Hossain Shanto, who smashed a career-best 71 to prop up their total, also opened up on the last-ball drama at the Gabba.

"Yeah, it's a totally new experience for us, but we know that we can do well, so Mossadek bowled very well in this pressure situation. Honestly, it was a little nervous, but we believed we can do it," he said on Sunday.

Following the win Bangladesh now occupy the second spot on the table but with a negative run rate.

"No, we are not thinking about our run rate, honestly. We are looking for to win matches. Yeah, we are not thinking that net run rate will be part of this tournament, but just we are focused on win matches," Shanto signed off.

Source: Inputs from PTI