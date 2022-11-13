T20 World Cup 2022: Former and current cricketers hail England's second T20 WC win

Having won the 2019 ODI World Cup at home, Jos Buttler's men handed Pakistan a five-wicket defeat to win their second T20 World. England had won their maiden T20 World Cup in 2010, with a win over West Indies.

Incidentally, England join West Indies as only the second team to win two T20 World Cups. It was a special occasion for Jos Buttler, who took over the reigns of the team just six months ago. Furthermore, Buttler become the second wicketkeeper-batter to lead captain the side to the title, after Indian skipper MS Dhoni.

Dhoni led India to the T20 World title in 2007. It was also Dhoni's debut as a captain in the T20 WC. Buttler and Dhoni are now the two wicketkeepers to guide their teams to a World title.

Furthermore, Buttler became only the third England skipper to win a prestigious ICC trophy. The England team, being pegged as the 'Golden Generation' were lauded by fans and former and current cricketers.

Congratulating the England team, the legendary Sanath Jayasuriya said, cricket was the winner. Taking to social media, Sri Lankan legend Jayasuriya said, "Congratulations to England for playing a strong entertaining brand of cricket. Well played Pakistan for never giving up! Cricket was the winner #T20WorldCupFinal."

The legendary Sachin Tendulkar too took to social media to hail England's second T20 World trophy. Posting a photo of the triumphant England side, Tendulkar wrote, on Twitter, "Congratulations England on winning your 2nd @T20WorldCup. Fantastic achievement. It was a closely fought final and would've been even more interesting had Afridi not been injured. What a roller coaster of a World Cup."

Meanwhile, Pakistani cricketer Fawad Alam hailed Pakistan's fighting spirit. The Babar Azam-led side had opened their campaign with two consecutive losses. After being written off, Pakistan put up a spirited fightback to march into the finals. Congratulating the Pakistan side, Alam wrote on Twitter, "This team that started off with consecutive losses and then staged an ideal comeback, they've lost the final today but definitely has won our hearts for a valiant effort. Congrats to @englandcricket."

Here's how the world reacted to England's win over Pakistan at the MCG:

