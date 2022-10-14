T20 World Cup 2022: Geelong Simonds Stadium Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

However, this time the Simonds Park will host the T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, putting this venue in the cricketing map more prominently.

This venue, which is around 75 kms from Melbourne CBD, has hosted a few BBL matches and the Melbourne Renegades had adopted it as their base.

So, here is some T20 stats, brief history, pitch report of the Geelong Simonds Stadium, and a general info on the Victoria weather.

1. Geelong Stadium T20I result summary The Simonds stadium has hosted only 1 T20I so far and Sri Lanka defeated Australia in that match in 2017. The T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers will the first set of international matches here in 5 years or so. 2. Geelong stadium T20I stats Highest total: 176/8 by Sri Lanka Lowest total: 173 all out by Australia Most runs: Asela Gunaratne: 84 Highest score: Asela Gunaratne: 84 Most 6s: Asela Gunaratne: 5 Most wickets: Nuwan Kulasekara: 4 Best bowling: Nuwan Kulsekara: 4/31 Highest partnership: A Guneratne / C Kapugedara: 52 3. Geelong weather In October-November, Victoria, where Geelong is situated geographically, weather stays cooler than in January with temperature level ranging between 9 and 19 degrees with a good level of breeze. We might just see some variable spells of rain too during the match days. 4. Geelong pitch report Geelong stadium pitch offers some assistance to the bowlers initially before getting settled down. In the 7 BBL matches played at this venue, 4 matches were won by the teams that were chasing. A total in the vicinity of 160-170 would be a competitive one here as the pitch at times also show the tendency to slow down as the match progresses. 5 Simonds Stadium, Geelong, Info Established: 1941 Capacity: 36000 T20 Average score: 160 Host Association: Victoria Boundary dimension: 70 x 64 M