T20 World Cup 2022: Geelong Simonds Stadium Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

1. Geelong Stadium T20I result summary
The Simonds stadium has hosted only 1 T20I so far and Sri Lanka defeated Australia in that match in 2017. The T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifiers will the first set of international matches here in 5 years or so.
2. Geelong stadium T20I stats
Highest total: 176/8 by Sri Lanka
Lowest total: 173 all out by Australia
Most runs: Asela Gunaratne: 84
Highest score: Asela Gunaratne: 84
Most 6s: Asela Gunaratne: 5
Most wickets: Nuwan Kulasekara: 4
Best bowling: Nuwan Kulsekara: 4/31
Highest partnership: A Guneratne /
C Kapugedara: 52
3. Geelong weather
In October-November, Victoria, where Geelong is situated geographically, weather stays cooler than in January with temperature level ranging between 9 and 19 degrees with a good level of breeze. We might just see some variable spells of rain too during the match days.
4. Geelong pitch report
Geelong stadium pitch offers some assistance to the bowlers initially before getting settled down. In the 7 BBL matches played at this venue, 4 matches were won by the teams that were chasing. A total in the vicinity of 160-170 would be a competitive one here as the pitch at times also show the tendency to slow down as the match progresses.
5 Simonds Stadium, Geelong, Info
Established: 1941
Capacity: 36000
T20 Average score: 160
Host Association: Victoria
Boundary dimension: 70 x 64 M