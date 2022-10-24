T20 World Cup 2022: Great timing, tweets Ayushmann Khurrana as pilot delays flight to see India-Pakistan match

India beat Pakistan in a high-voltage ICC T20 World Cup 2022 opener at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in a nail-biting last-ball thriller on Sunday (October 24).

The last two overs of the match was so exciting that a pilot deliberately delayed Mumbai-Chandigarh flight to watch it, tweeted Bollywood star actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

31 runs were needed off the last two overs and thanks to Virat Kohli's brilliance, the equation to a very gettable 16 off the final over.

India pulled off a famous win in the last ball of the game.

Ayushmann took to Twitter and informed his fans that he watched the last two overs of India's inning inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight.

He revealed that the passengers on the flight were glued to their cell phones, and did not realise that the cricket fanatic pilot delayed their flight deliberately by five minutes to watch the last-over drama unfolding at MCG.

"This story is for my future generations. I watched the final two overs inside the Mumbai-Chandigarh flight just before taking off with the passengers glued to their cell phones. I'm sure the cricket fanatic pilot delayed it deliberately by 5 mins, and nobody was complaining," Ayushmann tweeted.

At MCG, India had a daunting task at hand, but Kohli hit two majestic sixes that will be spoken about for a long time.

One was a straight-bat six over the bowler's head and the next was a flick over fine-leg under extreme pressure.

In another tweet, Ayushmann added that that passengers celebrated the winning moment and at that time, the pilot smartly started his take-off process.

"Pandya and DK got out. Then came in Ashwin. Coolly gauged the wide ball. Well left. Scored the final runs. I've never witnessed a collective uproar of applause inside an aircraft. All this was happening while we were full throttle on the runway. Great timing by the flight captain," Ayushmann added.

For the records, Kohli became the highest run-scorer in T20s during his match-winning unbeaten 82 off 53 balls as the former Indian skipper took his tally in the shortest format of the game to 3,794 in 102 innings at an average of 51.97.

After the win at MCG, India next take take on the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground in their Group 1 Super 12s encounter on Thursday (October 27).