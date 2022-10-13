Cricket
T20 World Cup 2022: Hobart Bellerive Oval Pitch Report, Capacity, Weather Forecast, Boundary Length, Stats

By
Bellerive Oval
Bellerive Oval

Hobart, October 13: Bellerive Oval offers a seriously stunning view among the Australian grounds, known for their visual appeal. The venue, also known as Bloodstone Arena for marketing purposes, will host the Group B Qualifiers of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022.

It may be a pity that the venue will not host many marquee matches apart from one involving South Africa but we might still see some good moments here.

So, check out the T20I stats, records, history, weather pattern, pitch report etc of the Bellerive Oval, Hobart, Tasmania.

1. T20I record at Bellerive Oval

So far, three T20I have been played at the Blundstone Arena and Australia won all those matches against West Indies and England. Australia is 3-0 at this venue.

2. T20I stats at Bellerive Oval

Highest total: 213 for 4 by Australia

Lowest total: 141 for 8 by West Indies

Most runs: Glenn Maxwell: 123

Highest score: Glenn Maxwell: 103

Most 6s: Ravi Bopara: 7

Most wickets: NC Nile / G Maxwell: 4

Best bowling: NC Nile: 4/31

Highest partnership: C White / A Finch: 106

3. Bellerive Oval pitch report

The Hobart Stadium pitch is quite smooth to bat on and many times we have seen some high scoring matches at this venue. The Bellerive Oval is also a venue where teams like to chase as the pitch often progressively get better and settled as the match wears on. Virat Kohli’s breathtaking 133 against Sri Lanka in a ODI match here in 2012 is still fresh in people’s mind. The knock was played while India chased a 300+ target in 40 overs successfully.

4. Hobart weather

Hobart, Tasmaniam has always offered a mild weather with temperature often hanging around a cool mid 20s. The place is also quite popular among travellers who are visiting Australia. The T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers here too should not have any major interruptions other than some weather delays in the coming week. So, brace for a strong beginning to the event.

5. Bellerive Oval info

Established: 1914

Capacity: 20000

Host Association: Tasmania

T20 Average score: 182

Boundary dimension: 81m x 63m (all sides)

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 13:01 [IST]
