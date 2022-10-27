T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands: Kohli, Rohit, Surya guide Men in Blue to easy win

Once India piled 179 for 2, it was clear that it will be a case of knowing the extend of their victory margin than Netherlands giving any meaningful fight. It indeed turned out to be so.

However, India did not start brightly as they lost opener KL Rahul, who was trapped leg before by pacer Paul van Meekeren. There was a shade of doubt over the dismissal as the ball was travelling down the leg but the Indians opted against using the DRS.

1

53407

But that was the lone bright spot for the Dutch in the match as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli mounted an alliance of 73 runs to keep India on the right track. Rohit was the aggressor in this second wicket stand despite getting dropped once and nearly spooning a couple of more balls that fell short of the fielders.

The stand fully justified India’s decision to bat first after winning the toss but a far better stand was to come by from an Indian perspective.

Kohli and Suryakuamr Yadav, who made a brilliant 51 off 25 balls, added 95 runs in just over 7 overs India batting slipped into over drive.

Kohli who largely played a second fiddle to Rohit in the second wicket alliance came to his own in this partnership as Netherlands bowlers struggled to find a place to bowl.

At the other end, Suryakumar was at his belligerent best, carting the bowlers all round for a fine fifty after a modest outing against Pakistan in the first match at the MCG last Sunday.

The only interesting part in Netherlands innings was whether they will able to put up a strong fight against this Indian attack and reduce the margin of defeat.

But there was none as India bowlers kept them under the leash through the innings.