T20 World Cup 2022: Suryakumar Yadav completes 1000 T20I runs in 2022, becomes first Indian to do so

The explosive right-handed batter - who is ranked number one in latest T20I rankings - achieved a major milestone at the MCG and completed 1000 T20I runs in the year 2022. The Mumbaikar - who has been batting in a league of his own - took just 28 innings to get to this landmark. He now has 1026* runs in T20Is.

The 34-year-old is now the second batter to aggregate 1000+ T20I runs in a calendar year after Pakistan's Mohammed Rizwan. Yadav - who displaced Rizwas as the number one-ranked batter in T20Is - had amassed 1326 runs in 2021 in the shortest format of the game in internationals. He has hit 59 maximums so far in 2022.

Yadav - who walked into the middle in the 13th over of the innings - continued his superlative form and got his half-century off just 23 balls. It was his third half-century of the tournament and fourth fastest fifty for India in T20Is.

In his knock of 61* off 25 balls, Yadav smashed six boundaries and four maximums and guided India to an imposing total. Yadav - who is also hailed as Mr 360 degree - played some outrageous shots and scored at a strike rate of 244. He improvised and agricultured several shots in his innings and put the cricketing fraternity in awe.

Suryakumar Yadav in this T20 World Cup: 15 (10), 51* (25), 68 (40), 30 (16), 61* (25).

In the ongoing tournament, Yadav (225 in 5 innings) is now the third highest run-scorer after Virat Kohli (246* in 5 innings) and Max ODowd (Netherlands, 242 runs in 8 innings).

With this, he was hailed as one of the most reliable middle-order batters in the world in this format at the moment.