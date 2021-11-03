T20 World Cup: India vs Afghanistan, Toss Updates: Kohli loses third consecutive toss as Nabi opts to chase

Having won the toss, Nabi invited Kohli to bat first on a pitch where batting second might get relatively easier with the due factor coming into play. Kohli lost his third consecutive toss in the tournament and admitted he too have elected to chase had he won the toss in a game where the Men In Blue are looking to redeem themselves.

Team India are coming on the back of successive defeats in the league stage and a loss tonight would put an end to whatever hopes they have of making it to the playoffs. The pre-tournament favourites are languishing at the fifth spot in the points table in the group and would be looking to continue their unbeaten record against the Afghans in the shortest format of the game.

India have made a couple of changes to their playing eleven against Afghanistan as they have included off-spinner R Ashwin in place of Varun Chakaravarthy and fit Suryakumar Yadav replaced Ishan Kishan.

After winning the toss, Nabi said, "(We) Will bowl first. Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half. Mujeeb isn't playing. We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."

India captain Kohli said, "Firstly there's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside. Would have bowled first. But it's not a bad thing against a side like Afghanistan who look to put up runs on the board. A couple of changes - Surya is back as he's fit. Ashwin replaces Varun who has a bit of a niggle."

Playing XIs:

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad(w), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Karim Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.