Cricket
Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam11 Fantasy Tips Qualifier 6: Taiwan Daredevils vs Hsinchu Titans

By

Bengaluru, May 9: Taiwan Daredevils will come face-to-face with the Hsinchu Titans in the sixth qualifier of the Taipei T-10 League, which will be played on May 10 at 1 PM (IST).

The tournament has seen some cracking contests so far and the same can be expected in the upcoming match as well. Out of the three group games played till now by both the teams, Hsinchu Titans as well as Taiwan Daredevils have managed to win only one game. Titans stands at the third position in the Group A points tally followed by Taiwan Daredevils, who is at the fourth spot. The Hsinchu Titans hold a slight advantage in this qualifier match against Daredevils.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to remain mostly sunny during the Qualifier 6, which will be played at 1:00 PM (IST) on 10 May 2020. The average temperature is likely to remain around 32 degree Celsius, with 52% humidity in the climate.

Probable Playing XI

Taiwan Daredevils

Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, George Klopper, Duane Christie (C), Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Louis van Nierkerk, Ben Hall (WK), Charl Toua, Thomas Nel

Hsinchu Titans

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Manikandan, Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis

Captain

Duane Christie

Vice-Captain

Rachit Agarwal

Best 14

Wicket-keeper – Venkatesh Goudar, Ben Hall

Batsmen – Vijay Kumar, Rachit Agarwal, Vinay MS, Louis van Nierkerk

All-rounders – Joyal Francis, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Duane Christie, Jeff Black, George Klopper

Bowlers – Raguram, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Nel

Match Details

Date: 10th May 2020

Time: 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

LIVE Stream: SportsTiger Application

India - 59,662 | World - 4,009,291
Story first published: Saturday, May 9, 2020, 20:41 [IST]
