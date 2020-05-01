Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam 11 Fantasy Tips Match 9: PCCT United vs FCC Formosans

Bengaluru, May 1: PCCT United will be looking to continue their winning form when they take on FCC Formosans in the 8th match of Taipei T-10 League at Yingfeng Ground on Saturday (May 2).
In their opening fixture, PCCT United registered a five-wicket win over ICC Smashers, courtesy splendid performances from Mujahid Muhammad and Shahzad Khan Muhammadzai. Skipper Mujahid Mohammad will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with bat and ball in this contest as well.
FCC Formosans, on the other hand, comfortably brushed aside Chiayi Swingers in their previous encounter. Captain Arun Parappagoudar will be looking to field his strongest XI for this contest.
Based on the current form, FCC Formosans will be firm favorites to win their game against PCCT United. The side seemed to have covered all the bases and look strong on paper.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for the game to be played on Saturday is going to be light clouds with winds. The temperature may vary from 23° to 31° Celsius.
Probable XI
PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(wk), Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Shiv Rawat, Muhammad Mujahid, Usman, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque, Danish Mehmood
FCC Formosans: Ashishkumar Singh(wk), Anthony Liu, Omesh Bhat, Rahul Aditya, Aryadeep Mrinal, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Pintu Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Arun Parappagoudar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla
Best 14
Wicket-keeper - Ashishkumar Singh
Batsmen - Omesh Bhat, Rahul Aditya, Anthony Liu, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Shiv Rawat
Bowler - Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Pintu Kumar, Meer Shuib Farooque, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq
All-rounder - Aryadeep Mrinal, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Usman
Captain - Muhammad Mujahid
Match Details
Date: 02 May 2020
Time: 1:00 PM (IST)
Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE
Live Stream on SportsTiger Application
Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here