Taipei T10 League 2020: MyTeam 11 Fantasy Tips Match 9: PCCT United vs FCC Formosans

In their opening fixture, PCCT United registered a five-wicket win over ICC Smashers, courtesy splendid performances from Mujahid Muhammad and Shahzad Khan Muhammadzai. Skipper Mujahid Mohammad will be hoping that the side can maintain their standards with bat and ball in this contest as well.

FCC Formosans, on the other hand, comfortably brushed aside Chiayi Swingers in their previous encounter. Captain Arun Parappagoudar will be looking to field his strongest XI for this contest.

Based on the current form, FCC Formosans will be firm favorites to win their game against PCCT United. The side seemed to have covered all the bases and look strong on paper.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the game to be played on Saturday is going to be light clouds with winds. The temperature may vary from 23° to 31° Celsius.

Probable XI

PCCT United: Asif Tanoli(wk), Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Shiv Rawat, Muhammad Mujahid, Usman, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Ninad Malwade, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq, Muhammad Mushtaq, Meer Shuib Farooque, Danish Mehmood

FCC Formosans: Ashishkumar Singh(wk), Anthony Liu, Omesh Bhat, Rahul Aditya, Aryadeep Mrinal, Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Nitish Gupta, Pintu Kumar, Ankit Kumar, Arun Parappagoudar, Pranay Dheer Rachakatla

Best 14

Wicket-keeper - Ashishkumar Singh

Batsmen - Omesh Bhat, Rahul Aditya, Anthony Liu, Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Amjad Zafar, Shiv Rawat

Bowler - Mohammed Sadique Anwar, Pintu Kumar, Meer Shuib Farooque, Qazi Mazhar Ul Haq

All-rounder - Aryadeep Mrinal, Shahjad Khan Muhammad, Usman

Captain - Muhammad Mujahid

Match Details

Date: 02 May 2020

Time: 1:00 PM (IST)

Venue: Yingfeng Ground, TPE

Live Stream on SportsTiger Application