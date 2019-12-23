Team India dominates 2019: The year in numbers as Shami, Rohit, Mayank, Kohli shine bright

1. Virat Kohli dominates

The Indian skipper had another run-fest year. He ended 2019 with 2454 runs across Test, ODI and T20I cricket, 12 runs ahead of his team-mate and deputy Rohit Sharma. As a captain too, 2019 was a satisfying for Kohli. He did not lose a single series home or away and the only major defeat came in the semis of the ICC World Cup 2019 in England. This is the fourth time in a row Kohli ended the year as top run-getter across the formats.

2. Rohit Sharma lords over ODIs

Rohit ended up as the highest run-getter in ODIs and it was not surprising because he hammered a record-breaking five hundreds in the ICC World Cup 2019 alone. Rohit made 1490 runs in 28 ODIs at 57.30 with seven hundreds and six fifties. Kohli came second with 1377 runs from 26 matches at 59.86 with five centuries and seven fifties.

3. Kohli leads way in T20Is

For India, Kohli led the way in T20Is with 466 runs from just 10 matches at 77.66, the best average by some miles in 2019, and at a strike-rate of 147.93. Rohit Sharma came second for India with 396 runs from 14 matches at 28.28 and at a strike-rate of 138.46. Kohli made five fifties and Rohit scored four fifties in T20Is in 2019.

4. Mayank sways Tests

For India, this was a rather unexpected lead cast. During his first year in international cricket, Mayank Agarwal scored 754 runs from 11 innings at 68.54 with two hundreds and three fifties. Ajinkya Rahane was the second leading run-scorer with 642 runs from 11 innings at 71.33 with five fifties and two hundreds. Virat Kohli came third for India with 612 runs from 11 innings at 68 with two hundreds and two fifties.

5. Shami's year

In general, India pacers had a wonderful year in series away and home. Among them, Mohammed Shami stood head and shoulder above others in the pack. In Test cricket, he took 33 wickets from eight Tests at 16.55 with a best of 5 for 33. Ishant Sharma (25), Umesh Yadav (23), Ravindra Jadeja (21) and R Ashwin (20) came behind him in the list. But in ODIs, Shami was the leading wicket-taker in the world with 42 wickets from 21 matches four wickets ahead of New Zealand's Trent Boult.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar came second for India with 33 wickets from 19 matches. Kuldeep Yadav (32 in 23 matches) and Yuzvendra Chahal (29 in 19 matches) came behind Shami and Bhuvneshwar. Deepak Chahar was India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is with 16 wickets from 9 matches and the list is headed by Sandeep Lamichane of Nepal who has 28 wickets.