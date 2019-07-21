Cricket

Team India for WI’s tour: Fit-again Dhawan, Saha back; rookie Rahul Chahar gets maiden T20 call up

By
Virat Kohli will lead India in all three formats
Virat Kohli will lead India in all three formats

Mumbai, July 21: The BCCI on Sunday announced the Virat Kohli-led Indian team for the upcoming tour of West Indies, following the MSK Prasad-led All India Selection Committee meeting in Mumbai on Sunday.

Senior opener Shikhar Dhawan made a comeback to India's limited overs squad after recovering from a thumb fracture while rookie leg-spinner Rahul Chahar is the only new face across three formats for the upcoming West Indies tour, announced here on Sunday.

Kohli to lead in all three formats

Kohli to lead in all three formats

Speculations over Captain Virat Kohli being rested for the tour were put to rest as the batting mainstay will lead India across formats.

While Kohli will lead India in all three formats, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has taken a break for two months to serve his paramilitary regiment in the Indian army.

Saha back in Test squad

Saha back in Test squad

Another notable inclusion was veteran keeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha, who is back in the Test squad after undergoing a shoulder surgery to recover from an injury sustained during the 2018 IPL.

Saha last played a Test match in South Africa back in January 2018.

"Rishabh, Wriddhiman and K S Bharat are some of the players we will be looking ahead for Test cricket. We had certain plans for the World Cup but after that we have to give opportunities to youngsters who will go on to play for long," Prasad said of the the young faces in the limited overs squads.

Maiden call-up for Chahar

Maiden call-up for Chahar

Rajasthan leg-spinner Chahar has been rewarded for his consistent show in the IPL and domestic cricket with a berth in the Twenty20 squad. He is younger cousin of seamer Deepak, who is also in the T20 squad.

Shreyas Iyer and Manish Pandey are also back in the ODI squad. Promising batsman Shubman Gill, though, missed out on selection.

Karthik dropped; Pandya, Bumrah rested

Karthik dropped; Pandya, Bumrah rested

From the World Cup squad, the prominent player to be dropped is Dinesh Karhik while Hardik Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested as a part of workload management programme.

Bumrah though is part of the Test squad.

Quite a few of the players were picked based on their performance for India A recently. "We have taken India A performances into consideration. In the longer format, KS Bharat was very, very close to get selected. We have an unwritten norm that when an established cricketer is injured, he should get a comeback opportunity. That's what we have given to Saha," chief selector Prasad said.

Shaw recovering from injury

Shaw recovering from injury

The young Prithvi Shaw was not part of the squad as he is recovering from an injury.

The tour will kick off with a three-match Twenty20 series (August 3, 4, 6) and will be followed by a three-match ODI series (August 8, 11, 14). The tour will conclude with a two-Test series (August 22-26 and August 30- September 3).

India's squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (WK), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

ODIs: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (VC), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini

Tests: Virat Kohli (Captain), Ajinkya Rahane (VC), Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, C Pujara, Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK) Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav.

Source:BCCI & PTI

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 15:15 [IST]
