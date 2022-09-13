ICC T20 World Cup: India Squad from 2022 vs India Team from 2021; players who are missing this year

As predicted, fit-again pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and death overs specialist Harshal Patel made their comeback to the T20I side after recovering from the injury. Bumrah, who was suffering from a back injury while Harshal, who had a side strain, had done an intense rehabilitation programme at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and the BCCI medical team has deemed them fit for the marquee event.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, while pacers Arshdeep Singh and Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be reporting to the NCA for conditioning-related work during the course of the home series against Australia and South Africa. Bhuvneshwar will miss the South Africa series while Hardik and Arshdeep will skip the Australia series beginning September 20.

Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are the two wicketkeeper-batters whom selectors picked up for the tournament Down Under. India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

Lets us take a look at players from the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 - which was held in the UAE due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India - and those who are picked up for this year's mega event. As many as six players who were part of the Virat Kohli-led Indian side last year are missing from the main squad - which is being led by Rohit Sharma - in a span of just 11 months.

India 2021 T20 WC Full Squad:

Batters: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners: Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Deepak Chahar

India 2022 T20 WC Full Squad:

Batters: Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (vc), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda

Wicketkeepers: Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik

All-rounders: Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Axar Patel

Spinners: Yuzvendra Chahal

Pacers: Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

Players who missed the berth in 2022:

Now that captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid are at the helm of affairs, there are as many as four players who featured in last year's WC squad but failed to make the cut this time around as they seemed to have gone down in the pecking order.

While Jadeja is missing the squad due to injury, Shami has been put on standby. Rahul Chahar, Varun Chakravarthy, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur have been overlooked.