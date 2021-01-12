Team India Injury updates: Jasprit Bumrah may miss Brisbane Test; Mayank too under injury cloud

The Brisbane Test is scheduled for a January 15 start. The reports said the team management does not want to risk Bumrah in the fourth Test despite it being a series decider because they believe that the injury could get worsen and lead to his prolonged absence. In the absence of Bumrah, India's pace bowling duties will be on Siraj and Navdeep Saini.

Hanuma Vihari played a stubborn innings in the fourth innings of the Sydney Test braving a Grade 2 tear on his calf too is all set to miss the Gabba Test. In all likelihood, Mayank Agarwal could replace him with Shuman Gill getting down the order. However, the catch here is that Mayank has suffered a hit while training at nets and the team is awaiting scans on Bumrah and Mayank.

The Indian team will be desperately hoping for a fracture-free result for Mayank as they are now getting stretched for replacements. They will miss the services of Ravindra Jadeja at Brisbane as the all-rounder was ruled out of the decider on Monday night with a dislocated thumb. Prithvi Shaw, who was benched after the Adelaide Test, too could comeback into reckoning if it comes to that.

Jadeja is consulting a hand specialist in Sydney before heading to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for the further management of his injury. Jadeja had replaced skipper Virat Kohli in the 11 after the latter had returned to India for the birth of his first child. Kohli played only one Test at Adelaide before travelling back to India.