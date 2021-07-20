Team India watching Team India! Wasim Jaffer's witty reaction as Rohit Sharma & Co. watch India-Sri Lanka ODI

The Indian Test side is being led by Rohit Sharma in England as they prepare for the upcoming five-Test series starting August 4. Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian side as captain Virat Kohli and his Test deputy Ajinkya Rahane were rested due to niggles they suffered. Rohit won the toss and opted to bat first with an aim to bat against the Will Rhodes-led County side.

While the Indian cricket team under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan is locking horns with Sri Lanka at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo in the second one-dayer of the three-match series.

Rohit and several other top-order batsmen were dismissed early in the innings on the opening day but that gave them an opportunity to watch their fellow teammates in action a thousand kilometers away.

The Indian Cricket Team's social media handle shared an image from the Indian dressing room in Durham, where Rohit, Ajinkya Rahana, Mayank Agarwal, Umesh Yadav, Axar Patel, Hanuma Vihari, and Md Siraj are also glued to the screens watching the match.

The image was captioned, "All glued watching the #SLvIND game."

Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer - who is known for his witty reactions on social media - came up with a hilarious reaction.

The former cricketer posted an image from iconic US sitcom 'FRIENDS' in which actor Matt LeBlanc's character 'Joey Tribbiani' could be seen giggling watching himself on the TV screen.

Earlier in the day, while electing to bat first, Sri Lanka posted 275/9 in stipulated 50 overs. Another fine finish by Chamika Karunaratne saw Sri Lanka post a strong total.

In response, India lost their top-five batsmen under 20 overs with a little over 100 runs put on the board.

During India's warm-up game, fans were surprised to see captain Virat Kohli and his deputy in the longest format, Ajinkya Rahane, missing from the playing eleven in the only tour game.

Later, it was reported that both Kohli and Rahane were rested due to minor niggles but stand-by pacer Avesh Khan might have dislocated his thumb while stopping a Hanuma Vihari drive on the opening day. Avesh was included in the ECB's Select County XI and bowled 9.5 overs before injuring his thumb.