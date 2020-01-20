Bavuma recalled to Proteas squad

Bavuma missed the Boxing Day Test through injury and was not selected for the next two despite the Proteas' obvious struggles in the batting department.

Having been told to return to domestic cricket and make his mark, the 29-year-old duly delivered with a superb 180 for the Lions against the Dolphins last week, his highest first-class score, and is likely to return to the South Africa XI in Johannesburg.

Nkwe: Bavuma could be next Proteas captain

Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen and Andile Phehlukwayo have also been included in the squad.

Hendricks and Phehlukwayo will fight it out to replace the suspended Kagiso Rabada.

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Rassie van der Dussen, Pieter Malan, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje, Dane Paterson, Vernon Philander, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Temba Bavuma, Andile Phehlukwayo, Beuran Hendricks, Keegan Petersen.