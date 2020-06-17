Cricket
The Bharat Arun mantra that helped Indian pacers clock over 140 kmph consistently

By
Bengaluru, June 17: There was a time when Indian pace bowling department was looked down upon as a path-clearing machine for spinners or at the best revolved around one or two quicks. But in recent times, the trend has changed and India now boast of a set of fast bowlers who consistently crank up pace upwards of 140 kmph.

They even have bowlers suiting for each format of the sport and bowling coach Bharat Arun is naturally chuffed. So, what's the secret of India's varied inventory of fast bowlers that include Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvenshwar Kumar, Umesh Yadav, Deepak Chahar etc.

"When we talk about workload management, we are looking at the number of overs a bowler has bowled. But then a bowler can over-exert himself in a game and that is not under your control. So, we use the GPS tracker to monitor all his movements on the field," Arun said Inside Out, a show hosted by former India batsman and the current India women's cricket team coach WV Raman.

"For example, a bowler runs around 20 km on the field. And the tracker gives us a lot of data and information about the bowler concerned. By analysing those data, you can manage the workload at training sessions. Basically, you need to find the right balance. And the Indian bowlers have managed to do that so far. This is the reason why we are successful as a bowling unit and the bowlers can bowl at 140 kmph regularly," said Arun, himself a former India pace bowler.

Under Arun's tutelage, the India pacers have made themselves a name as a force to reckon with at any terrain. Their versatility was on view when India notched up their first overseas Test series win over Australia in the 2018-19 tour. With India scheduled to travel to Australia later this year, the focus will be on India's pace unit once again.

More BHARAT ARUN News

Story first published: Wednesday, June 17, 2020, 11:53 [IST]
