The day my intensity goes, I'll stop playing cricket: Virat Kohli

T20 World Cup: IND vs NAM, Highlights: India sign off T20 WC campaign with thumping win over Namibia

It was not only Kohli's final game as T20I skipper, but also outgoing head coach Ravi Shastri's final match as India coach. While R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja led the bowling attack for India, openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul played a solid knock to hand India a comfortable 9-wicket win.

Overcome with emotions following his final game as T20I skipper, Kohli said it was the right time to manage his workload and hand the reigns over. "Relief firstly! As I said it's been an honour, but things have to be kept in the right perspective. This was the right time for me to manage my workload. It's been six-seven years of intense cricket every time we take the field and it takes a lot out of you.

"It's been great fun, great bunch of guys and we've really performed well as a team. I know we have not gone far in this World Cup, but we have had some good results in T20 and enjoyed playing together. It's a game of margins, T20 cricket. You talk about two overs of cricket with intent in the first two games and things could have been different. We were not brave enough as I said. We are not a team that will give excuse of tosses," Kohli said at the post match press conference ceremony.

I wanted to make a difference and I think I have: Outgoing India coach Ravi Shastri

Kohli has been known for his intensity and the aggressive way he plays and talking about it the skipper said, "That's (intensity) never going to change. If I can't do that I will not play anymore. Even when I wasn't captain before I was always keen to see where the game is going. I'm not going to stand around and do nothing."

The match also brought the curtains down on Ravi Shastri's stint as head coach along with his support staff. Speaking about the departing coach and staff, Kohli said, "Big thank you to all those guys, they've done a tremendous job all these years keeping the group together. Great environment with them around, they were an extended part of our bigger family. They've contributed immensely to Indian cricket as well. A big thank you to all of them from all of us."

Rohit has been overlooking things for a while and Indian cricket is in good hands: Kohli hints at successor

Meanwhile, when asked why Suryakumar Yadav came up the batting order at No. 3, the skipper said Surya didn't get much game time and Kohli wanted the youngster to take some nice memories back home with him. "Surya didn't get much time, it's a T20 World Cup and I thought it might be a nice memory of him to take back. As a youngster you want to take back some good memories from a World Cup," signed off the skipper.

While Kohli still continues to lead the Indian side in Test cricket and ODI cricket, Rahul Dravid is set to take over the side as head coach from Shastri.