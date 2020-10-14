The Dwayne Bravo hand in Sam Curran promotion as Chennai Super Kings opener

Curran has been batting well, but hardly got the overs to make an impact in the previous matches. The CSK think tank had a discussion about how to utilise his hitting form, and Bravo slipped in the suggestion of promoting Curran, which eventually worked well.

"We had a different game plan, Sam Curran up the order. It worked and we're happy. Few years ago, I played at Surrey and had both Curran brothers under my wings. We had a discussion - Sam's not getting much balls, Jadeja and me, why not send one up? It worked out nicely," said Bravo in the post-match presentation.

Bravo too played a role in CSK's victory, his direct hit catching Manish Pandey short of crease and then plucking two wickets. "I enjoy these moments in the game, especially the back end. But I've to give Shardul (Thakur) most of the credit, his over made the difference. (Ravindra) Jadeja with the ball as well, and Karn Sharma. (Deepak) Chahar also bowled well, when you have to defend 160 the powerplay is crucial. We did not panic. At the end of the day, we break it down to mini-tournament."

The Trinidad all-rounder did not make much of a slow pitch. "This game for sure was important, we get some confidence in the group. The slower pitch didn't really mean much to us honestly, both teams have to play on it."