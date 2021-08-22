The Hundred Competition 2021: Full List of Award Winners, Prize Money, Records and Statistics

Stirling smashed 61 off 36 balls while Whiteley scored 44 off 19 to help Southern Brave post 168 runs in the new 100-ball format game and then restricted the Phoenix to 136/5 to clinch the men's title.

Put in to bat first, Southern Brave got off to a bad start as they lost opening batsman Quinton de Kock early in the innings. Skipper James Vince too departed after scoring just four runs before Stirling's knock took the Brave to 85 runs.

However, he was dismissed on the 61st ball of the match. Whiteley then carried forward the momentum and to help Southern Brave set up a target of 169 in the final.

Chasing, Birmingham Phoenix got off to a worst possible start and never really recovered from the early blows. The side lost two wickets for 14 runs, Liam Livingstone did provide the Phoenix some momentum with his blistering 46 off 19 balls.

But no other batsmen in the Phoenix side was able to score quick runs and in the end, fell 33 runs short of the target.

Earlier on Saturday (August 21), Marizanne Kapp's all-round display helped Oval Invincibles to defeat favourites Southern Brave by 48 runs and clinch the first women's Hundred champions at Lord's.

After setting a target of 122, the Invincibles bowled out the Brave for just 73 in a perfect bowling performance led by Kapp, who ended with figures of 4 for 9 after scoring 26 off 14 balls with the bat.

Here is a look at the full list of award winners, prize money, records and statistics:

The Hundred prize money

Total Prize Money: £600,000

Winners (men and women's): £150,000

Runners-up (men and women's): £75,000

Players Pool money (men and women's): £75,000

The Hundred men's competition award winners and stats

Winners: Southern Brave - £150,000

Runners-up: Birmingham Phoenix - £75,000

Men's Player of the series (The MVP): Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix)

Men's Player of the final: Paul Stirling (Southern Brave)

Top 5 run-scorers

• Liam Livingstone (Birmingham Phoenix) - 348 runs

• Ben Duckett (Welsh Fire) - 232 runs

• James Vince (Southern Brave) - 229 runs

• Moeen Ali (Birmingham Phoenix) - 225 runs

• Glenn Phillips (Welsh Fire) - 214 runs

Top 5 wicket-takers

• Adam Milne (Birmingham Phoenix) - 12 wickets

• Marchant De Lange (Trent Rockets) - 12 wickets

• Adil Rashid (Northern Superchargers) - 12 wickets

• Rashid Khan (Trent Rockets) - 12 wickets

• Benny Howell (Birmingham Phoenix) - 11 wickets

The Hundred women's competition award winners

Winners: Oval Invincibles - £150,000

Runners up: Southern Brave - £75,000

Women's Player of the series (MVP): Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles)

Women's Player of the final: Marizanne Kapp (Oval Invincibles)

Top 5 run-scorers

• Dane van Niekerk (Oval Invincibles) - 259 runs

• Jemimah Rodrigues (Northern Superchargers) - 249 runs

• Sophia Dunkley (Southern Brave) - 244 runs

• Evelyn Jones (Birmingham Phoenix) - 233 runs

• Hayley Matthews (Welsh Fire) - 221 runs

Top 5 wicket-takers

• Tash Farrant (Oval Invincibles) - 18 wickets

• Sammy-Jo Johnson (Trent Rockets) - 15 wickets

• Kirstie Gordon (Birmingham Phoenix) - 15 wickets

• Amanda-Jade Wellington (Southern Brave) - 14 wickets

• Kate Cross (Manchester Originals) - 12 wickets