The Hundred Men's Final: Phoenix vs Brave: Date, Time, Live Streaming, Possible 11, Prediction, Pitch report

The Hundred Men's final will see the participation of players like Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone etc that will make the match a fiery one.

Here is some essential info like Live Streaming, Pitch report, match prediction, Possible 11, IST time etc.

1. Match date

August 21, 2021 (Saturday)

2. Match time

11 PM IST

3. Live Streaming in India

The Hundred has no TV telecast in India. But FanCode will live stream the final.

4. Match venue

The Lord's cricket ground

5. Pitch report

Lord's has seen some keenly contested matches in the Hundred. In all the three matches played here, team batting first has won. Though past record holds little water in cricket, the team winning toss might just opt to bat first in the final. The average first innings score at this venue has been 140. While that may appear low, a lively pitch and bowlers tuned to the conditions could make this a spicey affair.

6. Possible 11

Birmingham Phoenix: Will Smeed, Miles Hammond/David Bedingham, Moeen Ali (Captain), Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Chris Benjamin (Wk), Benny Howell, Adam Milne, Dillon Pennington, Tom Helm/Pat Brown, Imran Tahir.

Southern Brave: Paul Stirling, Quinton de Kock (Wk), James Vince (Captain), Alex Davies, Tim David, Ross Whiteley, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Craig Overton, Tymal Mills, Jake Lintott.

7. Match prediction

Both are very fine teams. Phoenix have a wonderful captain Moeen Ali with them and he has been good form in the Hundred. They also have Liam Livingstone and the England batsman has an awesome strike rate of 170 while notching up 302 runs so far. But the Brave have an overall better balance and better bowling unit under Craig Overton and Tymal Mills. Our favourite is: Southern Brave.