The Lanka Premier League will boost economy and tourism, says Sri Lanka minister Harin Fernando

We look forward to a top-notch LPL tournament that will deliver all the excitement expected and enjoy wider participation from both local and foreign fans."



Sri Lanka's tourism minister Harin Fernando is optimistic that the

league will help in boosting the country's economy and will instill

confidence among others to come here and enjoy the natural beauty of

the island nation.



He said, "The appetite for cricket in Sri Lanka is huge and it shows

in the fact that we are being able to organize the third edition of

the tournament despite the pandemic last year. This nation has gone

through a lot of struggles this year as well, but cricket always

brings a smile to their faces and motivates them to fight against all

the odds."



"This is what unifies this country. We are happy that we have been

able to play a part in bringing joy to the lives of the people of Sri

Lanka. Besides this, the league will certainly help to unearth some of

the best cricketing talents in the country. I am certainly looking

forward to the tournament," he added.



Dasun Shanaka, captain of Dambulla Aura, said, "The LPL will bring

smiles to the people here. I know people have been through a tough time,

but I am 100% sure that the LPL will bring back smiles on their faces

because there is one thing that unifies everybody in this country, and

that is cricket. We want the fans to go back to their homes with a

smile on their face."



Lanka Premier League 2022, which is Sri Lanka's topmost domestic

tournament, with an international flavour, will consist of 24 games

and will see the participation of the topmost domestic and

international cricketers.

