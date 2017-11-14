The unorthodox preparation of Ajinkya Rahane for SL series

Kolkata, November 14: Ajinkya Rahane was seen playing a lot of sweep shots including the unorthodox reverse sweep against the spinners in the nets at Eden Gardens.

Rahane said he wanted to ensure cent per cent confidence ahead of the Test series in terms of shot making.

"It's important to improve your game everyday and evolve when you are practising at the nets. I just want to improve. I think if I improve one shot in the nets, I will be better off in the game.

#TeamIndia Vice - Captain @ajinkyarahane88 addresses the media ahead of the 1st Test against Sri Lanka #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/QTj5hP34CF — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2017

"If an opportunity comes in the game, I'm 100 per cent confident of playing a particular shot. So, practising sweep, reverse sweep and paddle sweep just as options.

"I'm comfortable playing those shots. For me, it's important to give 100 per cent at the nets. I want to do that five-six times at the nets and if I'm comfortable and confident I will play that shot in the game," said Rahane.

We want to remain as No 1 team: Ajinkya Rahane

Sri Lanka tour of India 2017: Here's the full schedule of Test, ODI and T20I series

All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been rested for the Test series and Rahane said it was important to manage the workload.

"Apart from training it's very important to recover. We focus on our training as well as recovery sessions, massage, ice bath, pool sessions.

"The team management taking care of all these aspects. In future they will play many matches so recovery is very important."