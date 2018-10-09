These five incidents will tell you why MS Dhoni is a true gentleman

1. Captain always: Virat Kohli

Here Kohli can't forget how Dhoni saved his career more than once. "Dhoni will always be the person, who guided me initially and gave me opportunities. He gave me ample time and space to grow as a cricketer, saved me from getting dropped from the team many a times. "You think of MS Dhoni and the first word that comes to mind is captain! You don't relate MS Dhoni in any other way. For me he is always going to be my captain."

2. Train journey with teammates

After stepping down as India captain, Dhoni was appointed Jharkhand's skipper for the Vijay Hazare Trophy in 2016. Instead of carrying an air of fame around him, Dhoni took a train ride with his teammates.

3. Dhoni and Sarfaraz’s son

Hours before the Champions Trophy final in London in 2017, MS Dhoni posed for a photo with Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed's son Abdullah in the hotel lobby. It was too cool a gesture to show ahead of a much-anticipated Indo-Pak match and showed that he is indeed a man with a large heart.

4. 2011 WC: Where’s Dhoni?

It has been a practice of Dhoni to hand over the trophy to his colleagues after receiving it from the officials. And he did an encore in the 2011 World Cup after beating Sri Lanka to win the trophy at the Wankhede Stadium. Much like in 2007 World T20 in South Africa, Dhoni was nowhere in picture as the team celebrated with the trophy on the dais.

5. Dhoni the physio

During the fifth ODI between India and South Africa in Mumbai in 2015, Faf du Plessis was struggling with cramps on his legs. His situation got worsened after reaching the hundred and Du Plessis fell down while attempting a big shot. Dhoni, Du Plessis' captain at the Chennai Super Kings, immediately attended to him before the South Africa team physio arrived at the scene.