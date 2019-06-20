This Cricket World Cup season, iB Cricket brings you a chance to play cricket in world-class stadiums

iB Cricket, the world's most immersive virtual reality cricket, is an entire cricket world in itself. This vSport presents a unique way of playing cricket in world-class virtual stadiums in front of a jam-packed crowd cheering for you.

So far, 50 international cricketers, including Virat Kohli, Herschelle Gibbs, Morne Morkel, Sam Billings, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Chirag Suri and many, have played and appreciated the immersiveness of iB Cricket. A glimpse of the excitement of cricketers playing iB Cricket

iB Cricket is setting up special experience zones across the 5 countries throughout the entire season of ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, presenting the fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to live their dream of playing cricket in world-class stadiums. With interesting features like captivating gameplay, real-time commentary, cheering crowd, replays, and Hawkeyes along with many more aspects, iB Cricket is engaging and exciting the fans across the world.

iB Cricket has also teamed up with 'The Bharat Army - Team India's No. 1 Global Supporters Group' to deliver an ultimate cricket experience to the fans present across England.

Also, in the past two months, during the Indian Cricket Season, iB Cricket in partnership with 5 IPL teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), and Delhi Capitals (DC), organized iB Cricket - IPL Fan Tours. iB Cricket, along with the teams, brought the game of cricket closer to fans with 140 events happened across the hometowns of the 5 teams. Check out how iB Cricket enthralled the fans of RCB, KKR, CSK, DC, and RR.

iB Cricket has its presence across 5 countries and is expanding across the world. People from 30+ countries, including non-cricket playing nations, have already played over 1 Million balls in iB Cricket and loved it. More than 98% of them said it is amazing and was impressed by the high-quality graphics of the vSport.

This World Cup season, indulge in the greatest cricket celebration ever by cheering for your team and playing cricket in world-class stadiums. Visit your nearest arcade or the special experience zone to experience cricket in stadiums.

Source: Press Release