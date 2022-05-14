Thomas Cup Final 2022, India vs Indonesia: Date, Time, Live Streaming, TV Channel Info

But the final will give them an even bigger test as Indonesia, a team replete with world class stars, are awaiting them in the title clash on Sunday (May 15).

HS Prannoy had clinched the crucial third win over India when he defeated Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke, the world No 13.

Prannoy, who overcame an injury scare in the match against Gemke, said he did not want to give up.

“Maybe yeah…the win was more mental than physical. Mentally, there were a lot of things going on today. After the slip, it was hurting a lot more than usual, I was not able to lunge properly. I was wondering what to do, I thought I will try to manage somehow.

“In my mind, it was always that: 'I should not give up.' Just tried whatever I could, praying that the pain doesn't aggravate. The pain actually reduced towards the end of the second game and third game I was feeling much better on court," Prannoy told the BWF website.

“I'll know soon what the scene is actually, hope it's nothing serious," the World No 23 Prannoy added.

India will need Prannoy fit and firing as Indonesia are the 14 -time champions in the Thomas Cup.

Here are the telecast details of final and India’s route to the final.

India’s Route to Final

Group Stage

India beat Germany 5-0

Lakshya Sen beat Max Weisskirchen 21-16, 21-13, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty beat Jones Raify Jansen / Marvin Seidel 21-15, 10-21, 21-13, Kidambi Srikanth beat Kai Schaefer 18-21, 21-9, 21-11, Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun beat Bjarne Geiss / Jan Colin Voelker 25-23, 21-15, HS Pranny beat Matthias Kicklitz 21-19, 21-9.

India beat Canada 5-0

Kidambi Srikanth beat Brian Yang 20-22, 21-11, 21-15 Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty beat Jason Anthony Ho-Shue / Kevin Lee 21-12, 21-11, HS Prannoy beat BR Sankeerth 21-15, 21-12, Krishna Prasad Garaga / Vishnuvardhan Goud beat Adam Dong / Nyl Yakura 21-15, 21-11, Priyanshu Rajawat beat Victor Lai 21-13, 20-22, 21-14.

India lost 2-3 to Chinese Taipei

Lakshya Sen lost to Chou Tien-chen 19-21, 21-13, 17-21, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty lost to Lee Yang & Wang Chi-Lin 11-21, 19-21, Kidambi Srikanth beat Wang Tzu-wei 21-19, 21-16, Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun lost to Lu Ching Yao / Yang Po Han 17-21, 21-19, 19-21, HS Prannoy beat Lu Chia Hung 21-18, 17-21, 21-18.

Quarterfinals: India beat Malaysia 3-2

Lakshya Sen lost to Lee Zii Jia 21-23, 9-21, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty beat Goh Sze Fei / Nur Izzuddin 21-19, 21-15, Kidambi Srikanth beat Ng Tze Yong 21-11, 21-17, Krishna Prasad G / Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Aaron Chia & Teo Ee Yi 19-21, 17-21, HS Prannoy beat Leong Jun Hao 21-13, 21-8.

Semifinals: India beat Denmark 3-2

Lakshya Sen lost to Viktor Axelsen 13-21, 13-21, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy / Chirag Shetty beat Kim Astrum / Mathias Christiansen 21-18, 21-23, 22-20, Kidambi Srikanth beat Anders Antonsen 21-18, 12-21, 21-15, Krishna Prasad G & Vishnuvardhan Goud Panjala lost to Anders Skaarup Rasmussen & Frederik Sogaard 14-21, 13-21, HS Prannoy beat Rasmus Gemke 13-21, 21-9, 21-12.

2. Final: Date, Time, Telecast Info

Final Date: May 15, Sunday

Time: 11.30 AM IST onwards

Live Streaming: Voot, BWF website

Live Telecast: Sports18.