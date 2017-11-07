Three cricketers who represented both India & Pakistan

Bengaluru, November 7: Amir Elahi, Gul Mohammad and Abdul Hafeez Kardar, these are the unique names that made it to the fortunate pages of history with even more unique terms.

These three individuals are the cricketers, who played Test cricket for both India and Pakistan. But you ask how? The full story below.

Till today, there are only fourteen cricketers who have played Test cricket for more than one country and three of the big names happened to be associated with representing India and Pakistan cricket teams. Which nowadays seems almost impossible, happened on the time of separation and liberation of India & Pak.

Born and raised in Lahore, these three players soon accepted the call of the condition when their region went under the favour of Pakistan and their talent found a new nest. Now the freshly formed cricket team of Pakistan certainly needed a father figure and one of these names offered exactly that.

#3. Amir Elahi:

Amir Elahi played a single Test match for India. But right after, Pakistan obtained Test match status in 1952-53, he went to play five Tests for Pakistan.

Amir Elahi was a leg break googly bowler, who also had the flair of wearing cap #1 amongst Pakistan Test cricketers. In those six matches, he scored 82 runs and took 7 wickets.

#2. Gul Mohammad:

Standing 5' 5, Gul Mohammad was a small man with big skills. He is one of the renowned attacking left-handed batsman, who at the age of 17 made his debut and hit strong 95 runs in his first first-class match in the Bombay Pentangular.

He played splendid 118 first-class matches, where he scored a total of 5,614 runs, highest being 319 runs that he secured for Baroda against Holkar in the final of the 1946/47 Ranji Trophy. Being also good at bowling and fielding, he took 107 wickets.

Mohammad played 8 tests for India and after taking the Pakistan citizenship in the year 1955 he played a single Test for Pakistan where he scored winning runs against Australia.

#1. Abdul Hafeez Kardar:

Receiving the Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan in 1958, Abdul Hafeez Kardar was the first captain of the Pakistan cricket who was also regarded as a father figure of Pakistan's cricket.

This left-handed batsman, who was famous to pitch low left-arm orthodox spin, took 21 wickets in the total 26 matches he played and scored 927 runs.