Cricket Thrissur Titans gear up for KCL 2025 with a blend of youth and experience By Debayan Bhattacharyya Published: Thursday, August 21, 2025, 7:30 [IST]

oi-Debayan Bhattacharyya

KCL 2025: Thrissur Titans are preparing for the second season with greater strength. The team will be led by Kerala star and former Ranji Trophy captain Sijomon Joseph, who is also a former India U-19 player. Off-spinner and middle-order batter Akshay Manohar has been named vice-captain.

Compared to last season, Thrissur's batting lineup looks much more versatile this time. The absence of last season's top scorer Vishnu Vinod is something the team hopes to overcome with this depth.

Alongside Akshay Manohar, Varun Nayanar and Ahmed Imran, who impressed in the previous edition, remain with the side. Former Kochi star Shaun Roger has joined Thrissur this season, further strengthening the lineup. With the addition of explosive batters like Arun Paulose, Vishnu Menon, and Anand Krishnan, Thrissur's batting looks formidable.

Anand Krishnan is well known for his big-hitting ability. His unbeaten 138 off 66 balls against Alappuzha Ripples last season was regarded as one of the finest innings of the tournament.

The all-rounder department looks solid too, with captain Sijomon Joseph and C. V. Vinod Kumar providing experience. They are supported by Sibin Girish and Amal Ramesh, adding more balance. Youngster Rohit K. R., the youngest player of this season, is another name fans are eager to watch. Recently, he was adjudged Player of the Match in the NSK Trophy final.

On the bowling front, M. D. Nidheesh, Mohammed Ishaq, and Anand Joseph headline the attack. Last season, Mohammed Ishaq topped the wicket charts for Thrissur with 11 scalps. Signing Anand Joseph, who starred for Alappuzha last season, is seen as a big boost. Atif bin Ashraf and Aditya Vinod are among the other notable names in the pace unit.

Former Ranji player S. Sunil Kumar continues as the Titans' head coach. Sunil Oasis, who was head coach last season, will now serve as Coaching Director. Kevin Oscar has been appointed assistant coach, while Vinan G. Nair will handle batting, Shahid C. P. the bowling, and Manikandan Nair the fielding department. Manu S. will serve as the team's performance analyst.

Full Squad

Batters - Anand Krishnan, Ahmed Imran, Shaun Roger, Akshay Manohar, Rohit K. R., Vishnu Menon, Arun Paulose, Aju Paulose

All-rounders - C. V. Vinod Kumar, Sijomon Joseph (Captain), Sibin Girish

Fast bowlers - M. D. Nidheesh, Anand Joseph, Atif bin Ashraf, Aditya Vinod

Spinners - Mohammed Ishaq, Ajnas K., Amal Ramesh