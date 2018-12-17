Cricket

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Australia Vs India, Perth Test: Keep your cool, Virat! Paine and Kohli in another confrontation

By Opta
Australia Vs India, Perth Test: Keep your cool, Virat! Paine and Kohli in another confrontation

Perth, Dec 17: Tensions continued to run high during the second Test between Australia and India as Tim Paine and Virat Kohli were involved in another confrontation.

Paine and Kohli, the captains of their respective teams, exchanged words at stumps on Sunday.

Perth Test, Day 4 - Updates

The pair's battle continued on day four in Perth, where they came together during Australia's second innings.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney tried to keep the duo cool, picked up by the stump microphone telling Paine and Kohli to stop.

1
43624

"That's enough. Play the game, you guys are the captains," he was heard saying in audio broadcast by Channel 7.

Paine, seemingly initially ignoring Gaffaney's request, said: "Keep your cool, Virat."

Australia pushed their lead to 233 at lunch as they remained on track to level the series.

Paine (37) and Usman Khawaja (67) were unbeaten at the break as the hosts reached 190-4.

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Love Cricket? Prove it! Play myKhel Fantasy Cricket here

    Story first published: Monday, December 17, 2018, 10:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 17, 2018

    Latest Videos

    + More
    POLLS
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue