Australia Vs India, Perth Test: Keep your cool, Virat! Paine and Kohli in another confrontation

Paine and Kohli, the captains of their respective teams, exchanged words at stumps on Sunday.

Perth Test, Day 4 - Updates

The pair's battle continued on day four in Perth, where they came together during Australia's second innings.

Umpire Chris Gaffaney tried to keep the duo cool, picked up by the stump microphone telling Paine and Kohli to stop.

"That's enough. Play the game, you guys are the captains," he was heard saying in audio broadcast by Channel 7.

Paine, seemingly initially ignoring Gaffaney's request, said: "Keep your cool, Virat."

Australia pushed their lead to 233 at lunch as they remained on track to level the series.

Paine (37) and Usman Khawaja (67) were unbeaten at the break as the hosts reached 190-4.