Southee to captain Black Caps for Sri Lanka T20s

Williamson and Boult are returning home after the two-Test series, which the Black Caps trail 1-0.

Despite the absences, New Zealand will have plenty of experience for the three T20s in September, led by Southee, Ross Taylor, Colin Munro and Martin Guptill.

The Black Caps have opted to name three specialist spinners in Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.

"Following that amazing ride in the ODI World Cup, it's exciting to begin setting our sights on another world event ," selector Gavin Larsen said in a statement.

"The series in Sri Lanka will be a challenging one against a team who are tough to beat in their own conditions.

Tim Southee will lead the team in the upcoming T20I series against @OfficialSLC. Squad News | https://t.co/wUAL1VMY1u #SLvNZ pic.twitter.com/71Tca4YS3I — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) 20 August 2019

"Our T20 team has been pretty consistent over the past couple of years and we're really happy with the power and versatility we have in this squad.

"Kane and Trent played an enormous role in our recent World Cup campaign and with a big summer ahead, we see it as a good opportunity to give them a rest."

The opening game of the T20 series is in Pallekele on September 1.

New Zealand: Todd Astle, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Captain), Ross Taylor.